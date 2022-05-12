Road to Close for Culvert Replacements on Route B in Adair County
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, May 16-17, MoDOT crews will be performing culvert replacements on Route B in Adair County. The road will be closed at Missouri Route 6 to Route K between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. For more information on this and other roadwork in your area, you can visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or call our customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
Spring is here and work zones are popping up in Missouri. Be in the know before you go! All work zones are online at www.modot.org/northeast, and you can receive the latest news about road work in your area by signing up for e-updates, receiving emails or text messages about road work that’s happening on the roads, projects or counties you want!