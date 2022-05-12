Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

A successful advertising campaign at the Johnson Park ball dimaond has allowed the city to purchase new basketball backboards for the city parks. Park Director, Allen Garrett, indicated approximately 12 advertising signs have been sold and installed on the outfield fence at the ball diamond. Proceeds from the sales will help fund the purchase and installation of three new fiber-glass backboards with breakaway rims. Two of the new hoops will be installed at Johnson Park, with the third to be placed at Legion Park. The square backboards will cost $500 per unit, installed. Garrett praised the efforts of local provider WAMCO, for offering the units at an affordable price to the city.

15 Years Ago

The dust has barely settled from the addition of a new 60’x 240’ building at the All-State Equipment facility on the north edge of Memphis , and now representatives of the company have announced plans for another new project.

Mark Drummond announced the plans for a second new building at the industrial site during the May 3 meeting of the Memphis City Council.

As part of the city’s lease agreement on the industrial park, All-State is required to seek city approval for construction projects on the ground.

35 Years Ago

Julie Hunolt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hunolt, has been selected as Student of the Week in Crafts. Julie is a junior in Scotland County R-1 High School. She comments about her class, “I really enjoy art. The craft class has been real fun this year. I wish I had the class for more than one hour a day.”

Donna Billington, the instructor states, “Julie is self-motivated . She produces quality work consistently and is open to new, innovative ideas. She has completed projects that include glass etching, quilting, ceramic decoration, tole painting and glass painting.

45 Years Ago

Kenneth Gardner, athletic director at Northeast Missouri State University, announced May 5, women’s athletic scholarships for the 1977-78 academic year have been awarded to eleven high school seniors and a junior college transfer. Among those who received scholarships was Tina Mathes of Gorin, softball.

60 Years Ago

Franklin D. Campbell, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics instructor in the Scotland County R-1 School , Memphis will attend the 1962 Summer Institute for high school science and mathematics teachers June 4 to August 24 at the Kansas State Teachers College Emporia.

Coaches of the Mississippi Conference have named students in the all-star basketball conference teams for the past year. Named from R-1 school are Kenny Eager, Linda Moffett, and Terry Skinner.

Contributions are now being received to establish a physical therapy department at Davis County Hospital as a memorial to the late Dr. C.D.N. Gilfillan.

70 Years Ago

Fourteen Memphis Boy Scouts attended the camp at Elmer, MO., over the weekend. The boys left Memphis for Elmer in cars accompanied by Scoutmaster John McQuoid and Mack Kutzner, chairman of the troop committee. The boys spent the entire weekend were Bob Ellicott, John Stone, Richard Adams, Jim Ferris, Jimmy Hays, Wayne Simms, Steve Barber, Gary Faucett, Bill Smoot, Howard Beall, Dale Kutzner, Richard Craig, and Richard Roberts.

Charles Richard Baldwin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chas. Baldwin of Plevna, formerly of Memphis, was the recipient of a DeKalb medal presented to him at the Future Farmers banquet at hte Dina High School Friday of last week.

80 Years Ago

Ed Marsh, Sante Fe railroad section foreman at Gorin was killed about three o’clock Monday afternoon, and Lon Peterson, member of the section gang, was seriously injured when the motor car they were riding jumped the rails throwing them off of the car.

D.A.R. officers elected were Regent, Mrs. A.L. Luther; Vice Regent, Mrs. Glen Houtchens, Recording Secretary, Mrs. C.J. Wiegner, Corresponding Secretary, Mrs. Neal Payne; Treasurer, Mrs. J.O. Woodsmall; Registar, Mrs. R.M. Craig; Historian, Mrs. P.R. Allen; Custodian, Mrs. A.G. Craig; Chaplain, Mrs. Mart Zumsteg; Librarian, Mrs. Fred Gerth.

Mr. and Mrs. Cleon Rhodes of near Crawford Station enjoyed lettuce and radishes which Mrs. Rhodes picked from her garden Sunday, May 3. Mrs. Rhodes planted her garden on March 26, the garden was up before the freeze and snow, but it was not harmed.

Miss Mary Lou Green, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Green, and Corporal Gordon A. Moffett, son of Mr. and Mrs. A..G. Moffett, were married at Tacoma, Washington, Saturday May 2, according to a message received by their parents here Monday.

100 Years Ago

Members of the Memphis De Molay lodge installed a chapter at Kahoka, Monday afternoon, May 15. 35 Members from Memphis accompanied by Dr. E.E. Parrish, F.L. Beard, Louie Grinstead, Arthur Thompson, Lee Briggs, and Frank Brown installed the lodge at Kahoka with 27 members. A banquet was served at 6 o’clock.

The twenty-one graduates from the Memphis high school were: Rueben Walker, Kenneth Wood, Donald Perkins, Maude McKenzie, Bostick Smoot, Frank Poole, Orton Baker, Maynard Browning, John Mankopf, Harvey Murphy, Hubert Moffett, Henry Couchman, Hazel Morgan, Neva Drake, Faye Smithers, Marjorie Wolf, Loreta Myers, Nell Pontius, Mary Adams, Hazel Ellicott, and Lydia Gregory.