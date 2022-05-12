Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, April 28, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins

County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from April 27, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

Lynn Purvis discussed using ARPA funds for improvements at the pool hall with the Commission. The Commission gave Purvis an application to complete and return.

Diane Tague, Collector, discussed outlaw tax with the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from April 28, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins reported that Cory Grewe from The Garland Company made a minor repair to the courthouse roof on Tuesday.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with a monthly settlement of funds.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects. Billings presented the Commission with pricing from Ball Volvo Trucks for a 2015 Volvo for $72,100. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the purchase due to prior semi orders being cancelled and lack of availability in the market. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

The Commission approved a request for use of the courthouse lawn received from the Scotland County Ambulance District for Kids Safety Day on June 25th.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to waive the county liquor license fee for the Scotland County Agricultural and Mechanical Society for 2022. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

The Commission reviewed monthly revenue reports.

The Commission signed court orders 8-2022 through 11-2022.

Carol Shoemaker, Deputy Collector, discussed bereavement leave with the Commission. The Commission approved two days bereavement leave for Shoemaker.

Diane Tague, Collector, discussed delinquent taxes with the Commission

Beth Johnson, chairperson of the Scotland County Nursing Home Steering Committee, discussed tax revenues and workings of the steering committee with the Commission.

Mike Aylward discussed a field entrance in Section 21 on County Road 421 with the Commission. Aylward has purchased a tube and has someone to install the tube, but he needs dirt for the project. The Commission agreed to assist Aylward.

Jeff Behrens of Gerth and Basket requested the opportunity to bid on flooring for the courthouse.

Derek Weber, Executive Director of NEMO Regional Planning, met with the Commission to discuss ARPA funds. The Commission agreed to take a second round of applications for ARPA funds with the deadline for submission on July 20, 2022.

The Commission received information as requested from the Scotland County Fair Board regarding their application for ARPA funds. The original request of $476,077.09 to replace the roof and seating in the grandstand area was denied, and additional information documenting the cost of each stage to replace the roof of the grandstands was requested. Upon motion by Commissioner Rockhold and second by Commissioner Wiggins, the Commission approved $60,674.74 as presented by a vote of 3-0.

Ricky Fowler discussed a ditching and culvert replacement issue on County Road 357 with the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:16 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, May 5, 2022.