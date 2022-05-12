City of Downing Regular Meeting

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Board of the City of Downing convened of 6:00pm on April 4, 2022 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Ray Bange, Joy VanWye, Gene Bruner and Bill Anderson. City Clerk Carol Dryden, Water/Waste Water Operator Kevin Martin and Contract Operator Eric Bowens.

Copies of the Agenda, Minutes of the last Meeting, Deposits & Disbursements, Monthly Water Report, and Account Balances, were given to all.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

The Mayor Alan Garrett and Board Members Bill Anderson and Gene Bruner were sworn in for their next two year terms.

A motion to approve the Agenda was made by Joy VanWye and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Minutes of the last Meeting was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Payments of Bills was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Joy VanWye and carried unanimously.

Water/Waste Water Report: No problems everything is running fine. Had to open the Lagoon because of all the rain. Haven’t had any problems with the pump stations. No problems with the water.

Street Maintenance: Keven has been trying to keep the roads up as best he can with how muddy they are he has been putting some gravel around where needed. As soon as they dry up some we will start adding gravel where needed.

The Board went into closed session at 6:30 to discuss pay raises for City Clerk and Water/Waste Water operator. Went back into regular session at 6:45.

Old and Unfinished Business: Still trying to find a truck for the city.

Positive Thoughts: Flowers are blooming and hopefully the rain will let up soon. Spring is here!!!

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:00pm was made by Joy VanWye and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk