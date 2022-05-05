Sew & Go Quilt Guild Meeting

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Submitted by Tina Newcomb

The guild met on March 8 at the United Methodist Church in Memphis. Debbie Payne, president, called the meeting to order. Refreshments were served by Treva Wittstock and Jennifer Esser.

Minutes were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was given by Tina Newcomb.

The guild was reminded that March 19 was National Day of Quilting.

Jennifer Esser brought dog bed kits to be sewn and put together for the Memphis Dog Pound.

Activities is planning on maybe going on a local shop hop.

The Clue-Do Challenge is due in May. This is a project with an emphasis on the board game Clue.

The guild discussed a need for a quilt for a fire in Knox County. There will be a program in May.

The Publicity Girls gave a report about the soup luncheon spring retreat, which was April 1 and 2.

Those showing projects were Elaine Burkholder, Jo Ann Shultz, Barbara Clark, Netta Overhulser, Amy Ahrens, Janet Bryant, Wendy Nielsen, and Jane Martin.

For the March meeting, we were supposed to bring a guest. Guests included Pam Kelley, Emma Mohr, Grace Mohr, Ben and Theo Tanya Munyon, Tracy Hayes, Casey Durham, Karen Biggs. Others attending included Jill Wilson, Linda Koser, and Joyce Startt.

The Raffle Bag winner was Elaine Burkholder.

The Sew and Go Quilt Guild met on April 12 at the United Methodist Church in Memphis, MO. Barbara Clark and Netta Overhulser provided the meal.

Debbie Payne, president, called the meeting to order.

Minutes were read and approved, the treasurer’s report was given by Tina Newcomb, treasurer, and approved.

Dog beds were delivered to the City of Memphis to use in the dog pound.

The National Quilt Show in Paducah, Kentucky, will be April 27 and 28.

The guild has decided to do a good basket with the theme being, Homemade Blessings, for the Stewart Blessing benefit Auction.

Guild ladies were reminded of the Clue-Do Challenge is due in May. Also, three UFOs are due in June.

The quilt for the fire in Edina was delivered, and a request for a quilt to a farm that lost their home due to a collapse of a building.

We will be having a special program in May.

The Retreat Committee gave a report about the spring retreat. The Retreat Committee gave a program on 3-D Flowers that was so interesting.

Those showing projects were Wendy Nielsen, Janet Bryant, and Barbara Clark. Others attending were Netta Overhulser, Jill Wilson, Jane Martin, Joyce Startt, Jo Ann Shultz, Barbara Blessing, Linda Koser, Elaine Burkholder.