Living Life Over

10 Years Ago

Two disoriented deer wreaked havoc on the Memphis city square Sunday morning, causing several thousand dollars in damage to at least four businesses on the south side of the square.

The Scotland County dispatcher was notified of the disturbance at 7:44 am. Two does had apparently wandered onto Monroe Street. As they ran east along the sidewalk, they became disoriented and started trying to escape the area. Those efforts resulted in a cracked window glass at the west corner of the square at Patrick’s. Hair and smudges were on the door glass at Monroe’s Chiropractic indicate the two animals also attempted to exit the square through that glass door.

At least one deer went through the front glass at the American Family Insurance office of Chris Harris. The deer continued traveling east, jumping through one of the front windows at Memphis Mercantile.

Normally, there may not have been witnesses of the event but Eric Dunn, who had just finished helping serve breakfast at the fire station for the after-prom participants, was crossing the square and witnessed the two deer running down the sidewalk.

15 Years Ago

Jessica Hayes and Kyle Hoskinson were crowned the king and queen of the 2007 Scotland County R-1 Junior/Senior Prom held April 28.

25 Years Ago

Absence makes the heart grow fonder. For most golfers in Scotland County, that saying accurately describes why so many will find themselves at the new Timber Ridge Golf Course in Memphis for the grand opening May 1.

Formerly, the Memphis Country Club, the Timber Ridge course has been closed since June of 1996 to allow for the construction of grass greens and other improvements. The course formerly had consisted of nine holes, all with sand greens.

While the number of holes remained the same at TimberRidge, taht may be the only familiar sight for patrons on opening day. The course has been redesigned with improved tee boxes, including seperate women’s tees on several holes. Several ponds have been added with existing waterways enlarged. Other hazards will include sandtraps and tree lines with the final destination being the new greens.

45 Years Ago

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Fire Marshall’s office are investigating a fire that damaged the Donald Small home near Rutledge, Thursday morning about 8 am. Arson is suspected in the incident.

Neighbors did a good job putting out the fire.

Police said they had to rely on five gallon buckets and hoses.

Damage was mostly restricted to the east end of the living room and there was some smoke and heat damage elsewhere police said.

55 Years Ago

Announcement is made this week that Mr. and Mrs. R.V. (Bob) Lord have their coast-to-coast Store to Mr. and Mrs. Bud Burns and children, Marsha and Mike, of Memphis.

The Lords will remain in the store for the next few weeks to assist in the transition of ownershhip.

The Lords’ plan for the future are uncertain.

60 Years Ago

The famous Cole Wild Animal Circus is to play in Memphis on Monday, May 14, performances at 2 and 8 pm at the Scotland County Fairgrounds. The circus is being presented under the auspices of the Memphis Lions Club under the chairmanship of J. Vic Smith. Proceeds will go to the club’s Community Service Fund.

A daughter, Tina Marie, was born to Mr. and Mrs. Clark Simpson Wednesday April 25 at the Kirksville Osteopathic Hospital. The baby weighed 8 lbs, 7 oz.This was their second child and daughter.

Officers for the VFW Post 4958 for the ensuing year were installed as follows: Commander, Ross Billings; Senior Vice Commander, Harold Prather; Quartermaster Barney Drummond; Post Advocate, Earl Birk; Chaplain, J.C. Hoskinson; Surgeon, Roy McDaniel; Trustees were Robert Dochterman, James Cone, and Bob Cone.

70 Years Ago

Larry Locke, Dixie Beeler, Janet Johnson, and Eddie King were hospitalized early Sunday morning at Ottumwa following a car wreck on North Court road in the north part of that city.

The Scotland County Conservation club elected new officers as follows: Orvil Shafer, president; Henry Wineinger, secretary-treasurer; A board of directors composed of Alfred Tinney, B.F. Bradley, and J.O. Milligen were elected for a term of three years.

The service station at Gorin operated by Mrs. Verne Archer was broken into sometime between 9:30 Friday night and early Saturday morning.

80 Years Ago

The local draft board, which is now composed of five members instead of the former three, comprising Sheriff D.A. Wise, Presiding Judge G.W. Lancaster, Circuit Clerk D.J. Hundall and two new members, J.A. Guiles appointed last week and A.R. Riebel, who was appointed this week, classified the remainder of the third registration men yesterday.

Judge Walter A. Higbee of Lancaster, circuit judge for this district, was the principle speaker at the Future Farmers of America Father and Son annual banquet held at the high school auditorium Friday night.

100 Years Ago

The Scott Bros. Mercantile Company store was broken into early Sunday morning and about $1,000 worth of silk stolen. The Citizens Bank, the Savings Bank and the Melaney Grocery store at Gorin were also broken into Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The Christian Church in Memphis was being frescoed. The contract was left to Chas. F. Roberts of Quincy and he was being assisted by Will Gristy and Cash Courtney of Memphis.

The Gorin high school was planning to have a tent for commencement exercises. The class services were to be conducted Sunday night by Dr. P.D. Holloway, May 14, at the First Baptist Church.