Living Life Over

10 Years Ago

The Pheasant Airplane Committee will have the airplane on display for the next two weekends for the public to view.

The dates to be on public display will be Saturday, April 28 from 1-4 pm and Sunday, April 29 from 1-4 pm. The plane will also be on display the following weekend.

15 Years Ago

A fire Friday afternoon destroyed a machine shed at the Ralph Small residence just east of Downing and threatened the rural residence as well before firemen from the Scotland County and Downing Fire Departments exstinguished the blaze. The machine shed and its content were a complete loss.

25 Years Ago

Jessica Erwin, nine-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie (Lonzo) Erwin of Bible Grove was recently featured in the Midwest Country News. Reporter Barbabra Hays stated Jessica is super talented.

Hays wrote that Jessica, who has been singing from the stage since December, wowed the audience at the recent show in princeton, just as she did in a March show in Iowa.

The reporter stated, be watching for this little girl with a vig voice-she’s dynamite. She also believe Jessica is a Brenda Lee or LeAnn Rimes, and her father, (MCN’s Entertainer of the Year) is that “Gomer Pyle” we recently wrote about-comedian, sax player, and teh greatest voice you could imagine. Whether it be individually or as a father-daughter duo -Lonzo and Jessica are star material.

60 Years Ago

Word has been received here concerning the new position of Bob Jurgensmeyere, former Memphis resident. Jurgensmeyer recently resigned from his position of Credit Fieldman for the Hannibal Production Credit Association, which he held since April 1959. During that time he served the Scotland, Clark, and Knox PCA offices. He will work for the University of Missouri as the Balanced Farming Agent for Monroe County, and will be making his home at Paris, Missouri.

The Scotland County R-1 high school Athletic Banquet is being held tonight in the high school gymnasium at 7 pm. Dr. R.L. Terry, a member of the Education department at Kirksville State Teachers College, and former superintendent of the Memphis schools, is the featured speaker.

65 Years Ago

Rural telephone conversion will be delayed due to the much needed rains which descended in this territory during the month of April. Telephone rural line construction was delayed and impassable roads also delayed the installation of telephones in many areas, it is reported by the manager, Lyle L. Anderson.

Conversion or cut over dates must necessarily be extended to May 18 for the Arbela Exchange, June 1 for the Brock Exchange and June 15 for Tobin Creek. The manager reports that every effort will be made if good weather continues to beat the above schedule, and the contractor is putting forth his best efforts to meet the completion schedule date on time.

70 Years Ago

The Junior and Senior classes accompanied by four high school teachers went on their annual trip Tuesday April 15. This year they visited St. Louis.

Charles E. Harris enrolled in Detroit last week in the Post-Graduate School of Modern Merchandising and Management conducted by Chevrolet Motor Division of the General Motors Corporation.

Vern O. Rugh, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emil Rugh, formerly of Scotland County, now of LaVerne, CA, was killed in action in Korea on April 5, according to an announcement made by the defense department.

Several guests were entertained at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J. Harold Johnson Wednesday evening April 16 in honor of the birth of their son, J. Harold Johnson, Jr.

80 Years Ago

Plans were perfected last week by the committee responsible for the war bond drive being conducted throughout the United States this week. The committee in charge of the drive in Scotland County is composed of R.G. Harris, chairman; Rev. A.B. Billmann, Mrs. H.W. Hopkins, Mrs. Fred Gerth, Co. Superintendent Josee R. Powell, Atty, H.M. Jayne, Chas. A Prather, Postmaster I.M. Horn, W.H. Roberts, Attorney J.B. Smoot, Prosecuting Attorney A.L. Luther and W.E. Wisley.

Miss Clarice Garrett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Garrett, and Paul Burns, son of Mrs. John Jones, were married at the home of Rev. W.G. Bensburg Friday April 17, at noon.

Miss Elizabeth Frogge, secretary in County Agent E.M. Woods’ office, who has been recording secretary of the State Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, was reelected to that office at the annual state meeting of the Federation at St. Joseph last Sunday.

100 Years Ago

Sunday April 23, was the birthday of Mrs. Elizabeth McVey, 83. The following relatives gave her a surprise, Mr. and Mrs. W.T. Mathes, Mrs. S.F. Danielus, Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Moffett and daughter, Myrtle; Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Greeno, Mr. and Mrs. Orville McVey and daughters, Madge Dorothy, and Ruby Lea.

Mrs. Ruth D. McCoy of Allerton, IA attended the funeral of her brother, R.M. McCandless of Memphis. R.W. McCandless of Springfield, a brother, also attended the funeral.

Robert McCandless, 68, died at a Centerville hospital, April 20.