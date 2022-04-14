CITY OF DOWNING REGULAR MEETING

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

April 4, 2022

The Board of the City of Downing convened of 6:00pm on April 4, 2022 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Ray Bange, Joy VanWye, and Gene Bruner. City Clerk Carol Dryden, and Contract Operator Eric Bowens.

Copies of the Agenda, Minutes of the last Meeting, Deposits & Disbursements, Monthly Water Report, and Account Balances, were given to all.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the Agenda was made by Joy VanWye and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Minutes of the last Meeting was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Payments of Bills was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

Water/Waste Water Report: No problems everything is running fine. Haven’t had any problems with the pump stations. No problems with the water.

Street Maintenance: Keven has been trying to keep the roads up as best he can with how muddy they are he has been putting some gravel around where needed. As so as they dry up some we will start adding gravel where needed.

Old and Unfinished Business: Still trying to find a truck for the city.

New Business: A motion to hire Dalton Baskett to mow the cemetery was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Joy VanWye and carried unanimously. A motion to hire Matt Brewer to do our rock hauling was made by Joy VanWye and seconded bu Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

Positive Thoughts: Weather is getting nicer. Love the sunshine!!! Looking forward to warm temperatures.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:00pm was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

Submitted by

Carol Dryden,

City Clerk