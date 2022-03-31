Spring Fishing at Lake Show-Me

Submitted by Missouri Conservation Agent

R. Shannon Smith

Some of the best fishing of the year is right around the corner! With water temperatures starting to warm and days getting longer spring fishing will be here before we know it. It doesn’t matter if you are ready to target to pre-spawn largemouth bass, crappie, or my favorite, walleye. The walleye spawn will take place roughly during the first seven days of April when water temperatures are between 48-54 degrees. During this time walleye will congregate along the dam making them easier to target for fisherman with or without a boat. This is when you will see me out on the water with the electrofishing boat. One night, near the first of April, I will be out assessing the walleye population by electrofishing the entire length of the dam and finishing at the boat ramp. You are more than welcome to come out and watch.

The past few years we have sampled 115-130 walleye per hour. This data is important to justify the yearly stockings of fingerling walleye to keep Lake Show-Me one of the best walleye fisheries in the state.

If you have been to the lake recently, I am sure you have seen the new courtesy dock and ADA parking pad at the boat ramp. This was a project that the City of Memphis and the Conservation Department partnered on to complete. The old boat dock was not serviceable any longer, so the city and I came up with a project to fix that and address the problem of no ADA access to the ramp.

The City completed the project and the Conservation Department cost shared $19,500 back to the City after completion, which was nearly 75 percent of the total cost.

If you have any questions about fishing Lake Show-Me or any of our other local lakes feel free to contact me via phone 660-785-2420 or email Daniel.Loken@mdc.mo.gov.