Road to Close for Culvert Replacements on Route V in Clark County

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, March 28-31, MoDOT crews will be performing a culvert replacement on Route V in Clark County. The road will be closed from County Road 6 to the Iowa Line between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. while work is being completed.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. For more information on this and other roadwork in your area, you can visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or call our customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).

Taking care of potholes, culverts and other issues on state roads require MoDOT crews work alongside traffic. Please watch out for our crews, pay attention to signs and slow down in all work zones. Subscribe to our e-update service and receive notifications about where road work is occurring in your area, and you can get text alerts on road closures, too! Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @MoDOT_Northeast for road updates.