Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce March Meeting

Submitted by Talia Hatfield

Minutes from the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce

Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce met March 15th at 5:30 pm at Corner Perk. Minutes and treasures report from the previous meeting were approved.

-The Chambers first scheduled movie night will be Friday evening June 10th.

-Kim Ludwick with the Scotland County Health Department has a grant from Tri-County Electric the TCEC Foundation, more information on how that grant will be used in the community will be discussed at upcoming meetings.

-The Chamber will have a Ribbon Cutting at Corner Perk for new owner Theresa Fleming

The Chamber is looking into updating the flower pots on the square

-The trash cans on the square were discussed, current members that advertise on the cans have been sent their renewal form. We have 3 open spots for new businesses to advertise, contact Talia Hatfield, 660-216-3078, if you’d like to advertise your business.

Next meeting is scheduled for April 19th, 5:30 at Scotland County Lanes.

We are always in need of members attending the monthly meetings and supporting our upcoming events!