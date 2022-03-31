Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce March Meeting
Submitted by Talia Hatfield
Minutes from the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce
Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce met March 15th at 5:30 pm at Corner Perk. Minutes and treasures report from the previous meeting were approved.
-The Chambers first scheduled movie night will be Friday evening June 10th.
-Kim Ludwick with the Scotland County Health Department has a grant from Tri-County Electric the TCEC Foundation, more information on how that grant will be used in the community will be discussed at upcoming meetings.
-The Chamber will have a Ribbon Cutting at Corner Perk for new owner Theresa Fleming
The Chamber is looking into updating the flower pots on the square
-The trash cans on the square were discussed, current members that advertise on the cans have been sent their renewal form. We have 3 open spots for new businesses to advertise, contact Talia Hatfield, 660-216-3078, if you’d like to advertise your business.
Next meeting is scheduled for April 19th, 5:30 at Scotland County Lanes.
We are always in need of members attending the monthly meetings and supporting our upcoming events!