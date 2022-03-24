Commission Minutes

Thursday, March 10, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Cmmissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wig-gins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from March 9, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Daniel Pugh, Alline Anderson, Kurt Kessner, Christina Puph, Jed Brensinger, Danielle Williams, Graham Rogers, Benjamin Brownlow, Steve Jeffery, Susan Fair, Rachael Ferber, Rachelle Cobb, Prairie Johnson, Christina Flores, and Alyson Ewald addressed the Commission with concerns regarding the rescission of Ordinance 09-01. The following letter was read into the record:

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission approved the quarterly assessment reimbursement request to the State Tax Commission.

The Commission approved a maintenance contract for the copy machine in the sheriff’s office.

Becca Dannenhauer of Hopkins Lumber presented the Commission with pricing for repairing the floor in the associate judge’s office. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve fixing the subfloor and installing vinyl flooring in the courtroom portion of the office. Commissioner Rockhold seconded the motion. Commissioner Rockhold moved to amend the original motion to add installing vinyl flooring in the judge’s chambers. Commissioner Wiggins seconded the amendment. The amended motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved an agreement between the Recorder of Deeds and Scotland County Abstract, to-wit:

The Commission discussed fees for board of prisoner with Sheriff Bryan Whitney. Commissioner Wiggins moved to increase board bill fees from $35.00 per day to $40.00 per day as authorized by RSMo § 221.105 beginning January 1, 2023. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to purchase a camera for the south exterior of the courthouse as requested by Sheriff Bryan Whitney. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling took up the postponed motion on the floor from March 2, 2022 to rescind Ordinance 09-01. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling called for a vote. Commissioner Wiggins requested a roll-call vote. The vote to rescind Ordinance 09-01 was:

Aye: Ebeling, Wiggins, Rockhold

Nay: None

The Commission issued the following order, to-wit

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, presented the Commission with pricing for a skid steer from The Farm Shop.

The Commission reviewed monthly fuel consumption reports presented by Nancy McClamroch, Deputy County Clerk.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:07 P.M.

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the March 10, 2022 minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commissioners approved a purchase order for Prosecuting Attorney April Wilson for ink cartridges.

The Commissioners approved an invoice to Ellis, Ellis, Hammons and Johnson.

A sealed bid was opened for a new lawnmower for courthouse lawn and road & bridge. Commissioner Rockhold made a motion, seconded by Commissioner Wiggins to accept the bid from The Farm Shop for a 2021 60” Laser Z mower with leaf blower included for $9199.00.

Michael Billings, Road Supervisor came in to talk about various road and bridge issues.

Chris Mallett discussed with the commission about CR #562.

Bobby Bradley called Commissioner Wiggins concerning CR #357, a culvert plugged on CR #360 and ditch plugged on CR #363.

Lisa Grubb requested ditching on CR #609.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.