CITY OF DOWNING REGULAR MEETING

MARCH 7, 2022

The Board of the City of Downing convened of 6:00pm on January 3, 2022 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Bill Anderson, Ray Bange, and Joy VanWye, and Gene Bruner. City Clerk Carol Dryden, Water/Waste Water Operator Kevin Martin, and Contract Operator Eric Bowens.

Copies of the Agenda, Minutes of the last Meeting, Deposits & Disbursements, Monthly Water Report, and Account Balances, were given to all.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the Agenda was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Minutes of the last Meeting was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Joy VanWye and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Payments of Bills was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Joy VanWye and carried unanimously.

Water/Waste Water Report: No problems everything is running fine. Haven’t had any problems with the pump stations. No problems with the water. We have been very lucky we have not had anything freeze.

Street Maintenance: Keven has been trying to keep the roads plowed as needed. He has also been going to class in Macon. So if you haven’t seen him around as much lately that is why. The roads are pretty muddy so really can’t do much with them at this time.

Old and Unfinished Business: Still trying to find a truck for the city.

New Business: A motion to approve the contracts with Ameren was made by Bill Anderson and seconded bu Gene Bruner and carried unanimously. A motion to give NEMR the right to put fiber optics in town was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

Positive Thoughts: We are looking forward to warm sunny weather!!!

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:30pm was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Joy VanWye and carried unanimously.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk