(Submitted March 10, 2022 in response to Jerry Neal’s Letter to the Editor)

As a SCR-1 graduate, parent and community member in Memphis, I’d like to offer another perspective to Jerry Neal’s hypocritical Letter to the Editor in last week’s paper.

I’ve attended several home and away SCR1 basketball games over the past few years, cheering on our Tigers and their efforts for a successful season.

My sons and I have watched the Lady Tigers win District games, Sectionals, the Elite 8, and two trips to State.

In my opinion, the support from the student section is a driving force on how the team plays.

The Lady Tigers success over the past several years has come from their hardwork and determination, their coaches, and their talent but you cannot deny what gives them momentum and keeps them fired up, it’s our student section, the 6th man.

Their loud chants, vibrant costumes, and “warm-up antics” help keep their team pushing through to play the best game possible. Well that is their job and they are fabulous at it.

Basketball is one sport that your fans are right there with you, you hear, see and feel their intense excitement.

So students keep it up, continue being an enthusiastic part of SCR-1 sporting events.

GO TIGERS

Talia Hatfield