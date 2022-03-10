Sew and Go Quilt Guild February Meeting

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Submitted by Tina Newcomb

The Sew and Go Quilt Guild met on February 8 at United Methodist Church in Memphis.

Jill Wilson and Janet Bryant provided the refreshments, which were enjoyed by all.

Debbie Payne, president, called the meeting to order.

The meeting minutes were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was given by treasurer Tina Newcomb and was approved.

A thank you note was received from the Yoder family for the quilt given to them for the first baby of the new year.

A thank you note from the Schuyler County Cancer Fund for the donation from the guild was received.

The guild will be making dog beds for the dogs held in the Memphis pound.

We had a guest from Clark County Cancer Fund, Terry Brewer. The guild gave a donation to the Clark County Cancer Fund.

The activities committee will be doing an activity in March.

The challenge committee asked us to bring a guest in March.

Barbara Clark, of the program committee, showed us how to do a Robbing Peter to Pay Paul Block. It was very interesting.

The publicity committee discussed their soup luncheon they did on February 21.

The spring retreat will be able April 1 and 2 at the Place.

Those showing projects were Wendy Nielson, Treva Wittstock, Jill Wilson and Barbara Clark.

Others attending included JoAnn Shultz, Susan Chidester, Linda Koser, Elaine Burkholder, Netta Overhulser, Amy Ahrens, and Jennifer Esser.