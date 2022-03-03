Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce Meeting

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Submitted by Talia Hatfield

The Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce met on February 15, 2022 at Corner Perk. Minutes of the January meeting were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was read as well.

Spring events were discussed, plus other regular yearly events. Peanut Days will coordinate with Kids Safety Day on June 25.

Outdoor movies are slated to start the second Friday evening in June.

The lemon shake-up stand for Antique Days will be in August.

The chamber yearly dues letter was sent out. Please respond accordingly.

The next meeting will be at Corner Perk on March 15, 2022, at 5:30 pm.

Our website is memphismochamber.com and follow us on Facebook, Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce.