Jauflione Chapter DAR February Meeting

Submitted by Rhonda Davis

Jauflione Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met in regular session on February 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Christian Church in Memphis Mo. Regent Kauk opened the meeting in ritualist form with all members present participating. Roll call, A Favorite Valentine gift was answered by 9 members.

Those attending were: Nelda Billups, Rhonda Davis, Deborah Kauk, June Kice, Susan Miller, Suzy Pool, Reta Stott, Pat Triplett, and Treva Wittstock. Regent Kauk gave the President General message, National Defense Report, Indian Minute, and the Constitutional Minute and the Flag minute report. The Treasurers report, prepared by Treasurer Kathy Kiddoo, was given by Regent Kauk,. Patricia Miller presented 2 bills to be paid.

A motion was made by June Kice and seconded by Suzy Pool that we pay these bills. Motion carried. Secretary’s report was given by Rhonda Davis and approved as read.

Our program for the meeting was given by Mary Lynn Tolle, State Chairman of DAR Schools. Mary Lynn gave a very interesting report on the 5 nationally supported DAR schools. The 5 schools are: Kate Duncan Smith, Hillside School, Hindman Settlement School, Berry College Inc., and The Crossnore School and Children’s Home. Thank You NSDAR for making a difference in the lives of children by supporting these schools.

Old Business: Regent Kauk is still taking nominations for officers for the coming year of 2022-2023. Anyone interested in filling an office for the coming year please contact Regent Kauk. Patricia Miller is working on the paperwork of 2 new members.

New Business: The President General, Denise Doring VanBuren will be visiting the state of Missouri on March 14th & 15th, 2022. All Daughters are invited to greet the Present General at 11:00 PM on March 15th, 2022. She will be in the Missouri State Capitol Rotunda on the occasion of Missouri’s Bicentennial year. Regent Kauk announced that she is going and is asking if other members would be interested in going with her. MSSDAR was promoting the “Show Me Sunshine Campaign” to raise $10,000 in donations to sponsor a section of seats in Constitution Hall. The money was raised prior to this announcement.

Our Next meeting will be on March 4th, at 2:00 PM at the Christian Church.

The program speaker will be Marie Morse; her program is on tombstone cleaning, along with Mike Kauk speaking on tombstone meanings.

Meeting was adjourned. Refreshments provided by Reta Stott was enjoyed by all.