Albert Williams Peterson, 71, of Gorin died January 31, 2022 at his home.

He was born the son of Robert J. and Emogene Faye (Dunlap) Peterson on October 23, 1950 in Gorin.

Albert graduated from the Gorin High School.

He married the former Judy Kay Prewitt on June 26, 1988 in Gorin. She survives.

Albert enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening – he had many great hunting and fishing stories. His passion was going to yard sales. Albert treasured spending time with family and never knew a stranger. Everyone who knew him, loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James; a sister, Roberta Mathes; nephew, Kyle Peterson, and brother-in-law, Robert Franklin.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, of the home; daughters: Tonya (Ted) Swanson and Stephanie (Dave) Danielson; brother, David and Jackie (Small) Peterson; sister, Judy Franklin; grandchildren: Allison Morris, Kiersten (Kyle) Messenger, Hannah Gavin, Jeffrey Pulliam, Samantha Swanson, Teddy Swanson, Lacey (Woodrow) Fuller and Erika (Timothy) LeMatty; 10 great grandchildren; several beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were held February 4 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel with Jake Bair officiating. A private committal will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the Peterson family by signing the online guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Memorials can be made to the family and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.