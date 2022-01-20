Jauflione Chapter DAR December and January Meeting

The ladies of the Jauflione Chapter DAR hosted their annual Christmas luncheon December 3rd 2021 at Keith’s Café. Regent Debbie Kauk opened the meeting in ritualistic form. Roll call, A Favorite Christmas tradition, was answered by 9 members and 5 guests. The program for the meeting was to honor a Scotland County R-1 senior student the good Citizenship Award for the class of 2021-2022. This year we were pleased to honor Jared Cerroni. Jared is the son of Chris and Kristie Cerroni. Jared was accompanied by his father Chris as well as Melissa Hamm, High School Guidance Counselor and Kirk Stott High School Principal. Regent Kauk presented Jared with the good Citizenship Award Pin and certificate. Congratulations Jared from the Jauflione Chapter DAR.

Jauflione Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met in regular session on 7 January 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Christian Church in Memphis Mo. Regent Kauk opened the meeting in ritualistic form with all members present participating in the ritual. Roll call, A Favorite Winter Pass Time, was answered by 9 members. Those present were: Nelda Bullips, Rhonda Davis, Kay Eggleston, Ann Jutte, Debbie Kauk, June Kice, Kathy Kiddoo, Patricia Miller, Susan Miller, Suzy Poole, Joan Rood, and Patricia Triplett. Regent Kauk read the President General message and Patricia Miller gave the National Defender message on the Continental Congress ratifying the Treaty Of Paris ending the American Revolution almost three years after the fighting stopped. Our meeting began with a luncheon hosted by Elaine Forrester. Elaine provided a delicious lunch for our DAR members. Elaine wanted to introduce her longtime friend, Patricia Triplett, who has relocated to the Memphis area. Pat is a member of the General Edward Hand Chapter DAR located in Stockton Kansas and will be transferring to the Jauflione Chapter DAR. Thank You Elaine for introducing your friend as well as the delicious lunch.

Our program was a very interesting talk from Larry Potter. Larry is a member of the Braxton C. Pollard Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. The Sons of the American Revolution has 15 chapters in Missouri with a total of 801 members. The Braxton C. Pollard Chapter is located in Adair County. Larry was accompanied by his wife Terrie and Boyd Bissell, who is a member of the chapter.

Regent Kauk gave the Treasurer’s report prepared by Treasurer Kathy Kiddoo. Secretary’s report was read by Rhonda Davis with one amendment. Regent Kauk announced that Jade Pararott will be filling out paperwork to transfer from a member of the Children of the American Revolution (CAR) to become a member of the Jauflione Chapter DAR. We would like to welcome Jade to Jauflione Chapter DAR.

New Business:

Patricia Miller gave the Report of Officers announcing that we have 2 new members requesting to join the Jauflione Chapter. Regent Kauk made a motion seconded by June Kice that we accept the request for membership from Elaine Forrester and Mary Rasmussen. Motion carried. Patricia will begin paperwork for both of these ladies. Patricia Miller made a motion, seconded by Nelda Billups that we make a monetary donation to a library in Windsor CA.to purchase books in remembrance of our late member Maxine Baker. Motion carried. Kathy Kiddoo reported that the Downing House Museum will have flower beds ready for planting bulbs next spring. She also said that there are some of the original bulbs that we can replant. Regent Kauk also announced that the MSSDAR State Conference will be held at the Intercontinental Hotel, Kansas City, MO. on April 21-24 2022. Anyone wishing to attend should contact Regent Kauk.

Meeting was adjourned, refreshments provided by June Kice was enjoyed by all. Next meeting will be Feb. 4 2022 at 2:00 Christian Church Memphis MO.