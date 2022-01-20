It’s For the Birds

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Sandra Ebeling

It is definitely a winter wonderland. The trees and landscape are beautiful.

It is hard to say how much snowfall we had.

I would say 6-7 inches. Some places it looks like more. It’s heavy for sure.

I hope you all stocked up on bird feed. I had not used all my old supply, but ran out the day of the storm.

I picked some up at my local farm and home store and needless to say I noticed the price had raised. I save all of my fat and make homemade suet to put out.

I also save all my egg shells for feeding the birds. Just save them and crush them and throw them out. I do throw out some other items, but the other night I found the taker.

A big fat 0’possum was on the front porch digging through the snow enjoying.

Keep your suet feeders filled, and as I said you can add special treats, cranberries, raisins, etc.but don’t add leftovers or bread as you will draw starlings to your feeders. Don’t forget about water. It is a much needed item around bird feeders as well.

If you have a lot of trees or timber area, that is a perfect place for feeders if you can see from the house and continue to watch. I have several pine trees in the yard and other thicket bushes for them to get to. I have several places to place suet and they use it every day.

Flocks of migrants can empty a feeder in no time. Birds on the wing for long distances are hungry when they arrive. I had several black finch type birds show up at my feeder on Sunday January 16th, and they were definitely different. I looked them up and they are in the finch family, and are called Blackfaced Grassquit. I was worried when I spotted the black, as I thought it was starlings or grackles.Whew, after I did some research I found what they were and they are definitely not native to this area. They must have got lost in this winter storm.

They like thickets and brushy areas, and eat grass seed. Well, they have been busy at the feeders. They have possibly moved on, as I have not noticed them lately.

I have had two of the cutest Chickadees here. They chatter and scold me when I am out filling the feeders.

The main bird at the feeder right now is Purple Finch. I do have an occasional Goldfinch and House finch. Of course, I have several Blue Jays and they make all the other birds scatter.

Enjoy this beautiful snow cover, and stay warm and safe.

Until next time, good birdwatching.