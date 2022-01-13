If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Carolyn L. Primm

Just this morning I was remembering bad advice I have taken. I think it was the frigid temperature that took me on this train of thought. “Stick out your tongue and lick the pump handle.” Bad advice, unfortunately taken. Then, there was that ill-advised suggestion I took when my brother put his hand on my forehead and asked me to hit his hand before he moved it. Another bad idea. However, since being tricked into licking a frozen pump handle or into smacking yourself in the head might not be tempting advice to many readers, I have created a list of bad advice that I think might be a bit more useful.

Do not cry. Bad advice #1.

Cry when circumstances tell your heart to cry. Tears are a release valve given to us by God for a good reason. Crying is healing for the soul.

Get even.

Trust me this statement is never spoken about a person with whom you want to be even. Even means on an equal plane. Rise above.

“You just tell him for me!”

Let the adviser do his or her own talking. You have enough problems of your own without entering the disagreements of others. M.Y.O.B.

Go ahead and do it, no one will know.

If it would bother you for anyone to know what you plan to do, then what you plan to do is not advisable. Besides, God and you will know.

I’d give her an attitude adjustment, if I were you.

Before you decide to change someone else’s attitude consider how easy it is to change your own.

Give him a piece of your mind.

I have never known a person who could afford to do this.

Be careful whom you take advice from. Wait! This one may not be such bad advice. For example, you might want to be cautious about taking advice from someone dumb enough slap herself in the head or to stick her tongue to a frozen pump handle.