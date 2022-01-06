CITY OF DOWNING REGULAR MEETING

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

JANUARY 3, 2022

The Board of the City of Downing convened of 6:00pm on January 3, 2022 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Bill Anderson, Ray Bange, and Joy VanWye, and Gene Bruner. City Clerk Carol Dryden, Water/Waste Water Operator Kevin Martin, and Contract Operator Eric Bowens.

Copies of the Agenda, Minutes of the last Meeting, Deposits & Disbursements, Monthly Water Report, and Account Balances, were given to all.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the Agenda was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Minutes of the last Meeting was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Joy VanWye and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Payments of Bills was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

Water/Waste Water Report: No problems everything is running fine. Lagoon is frozen over so won’t be doing any samples for some time.

Street Maintenance: Kevin spent all day Sunday getting the roads plowed. Worked on them again on Monday. He will continue to work to keep them clean as possible.

Old and Unfinished Business: Kevin will be checking around for a work truck. The City really needs one.

Positive Thoughts: We got our first snow storm on January 1. I believe according to popular beliefs that means we only have one more snow to come!!!!!

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:00pm Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk