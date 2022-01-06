If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, December 23, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from December 22, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission reviewed year-to-date budget reports.

Lisa Doster, Extension Specialist, and Kristy Eggleston, Extension YPA, met with the Commission to discuss their budget request for 2022.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from December 23, 2021, were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court order 78-2021.

Brett Peters, Altorfer salesman, presented the Commission with a quote for a new Caterpillar motor grader.

The Commission reviewed a property and liability insurance quote for 2022 from Arthur J. Gallagher. After consideration of both property and liability insurance quotes for 2022 received from Hawkins-Harrison and Arthur J. Gallagher, Commissioner Wiggins moved to accept the quote from Arthur J. Gallagher as the best bid. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush, and equipment issues.

Ivan Martin inquired about rock for County Roads 500 and 261.

David Hoover inquired about rock for County Road 701.

Chris Bird, salesman for Martin Equipment, presented the Commission with a quote for a new John Deere motor grader.

The Commission reviewed monthly fuel reports, equipment maintenance reports, and overtime reports.

The Commission reviewed Senate Bill 391(100th General Assembly 2019), specifically the change to RSMo § 192.300 which prohibits the Commission from imposing standards or requirements on an agricultural operation that are inconsistent with or more stringent than any provisions of state law.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:10 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, December 30, 2021.