Sew & Go Quilt Guild November Meeting

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Submitted by

Tina Newcomb

Sew & Go Quilt Guild met at the United Methodist Church on November 9, 2021.

Those having food for the meeting was Jennifer Esser and Tina Newcomb.

Debbie Payne, President, called the meeting to order. Minutes were read and approved as well as the treasurer’s report was given by Tina M. Newcomb.

In December we will have our Christmas party.

There will be a program in January. It is not for sure what it will be going to a surprise.

The guild discussed donating to a cancer fund in memory of Jeannie Childress.

Jo Ann Schultz, Janet Bryant, and Barbara Clark volunteered to bind our charity guilds.

Those showing projects was Amy Ahrens, Barbara Clark, Jane Martin, JoAnn Schultz, Netta Overhulser, Janey Bryant, and Jill Wilson.

We had two guests at our meeting, Grace Morris and Theo Clifford. Others attending was Treva Wittstock, Elaine Burkholder, Joyce Startt, and Linda Loser.