City of Downing Regular Meeting

DECEMBER 6, 2021

The Board of the City of Downing convened of 6:00pm on December 6, 2021 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Bill Anderson, Ray Bange, and Joy VanWye. City Clerk Carol Dryden, Water/Waste Water Operator Kevin Martin.

Copies of the Agenda, Minutes of the last Meeting, Deposits & Disbursements, Monthly Water Report, and Account Balances, were given to all.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the Agenda was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Joy VanWye and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Minutes of the last Meeting was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Payments of Bills was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

Visitors: John Gillum, CPA was here to go over our 2020 Financial Statement. We got a lot of good information and he brought us cookies also.

Water/Waste Water Report: No problems everything is running fine.

Street Maintenance: Kevin is still trying to keep the roads maintain.

Old and Unfinished Business: We got the Christmas lights up finally. The old ones need some new lights, The new ones look great. Thanks Kevin for all your work on getting them up. Kevin and Carol are going to put new lights on the old ones before next year.

New Business: The Board decided to look for a truck for Kevin to use at work.

Positive Thoughts: No Snow Yet!!!!! It’s CHRISTMAS TIME!!!!

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:30pm Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City