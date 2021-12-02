Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, MO, successfully opened its doors to the first Emergency Room patient in the new Emergency Department just after 7 am, this morning Tuesday, November 29, 2011. The hospital has been under construction, and remains under construction, since the summer 2010. As part of President Obama’s American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, Scotland County Hospital received 9 million dollars in low interest loans and a $1 million dollar grant from the United States Department of Agriculture for expansion and renovation of their critical access hospital in Northeast Missouri.

15 Years Ago

The hills near Bible Grove were alight Tuesday evening and it wasn’t an early holiday display. Embers from a four-day old brush pile burn had rekindled and ignited a brush fire that spread across an estimated 100 acres of CRP fields on the Bill and Dave McRoberts farms west of Highway 136 in Scotland County.

25 Years Ago

The new movie rental stores, the Corner video, will combine family business with family entertainment. The family owned and operated store was opened November 28 on the southwest corner of the Memphis square by Terry and Patty Simerl and their sons, Mike & Scott.

35 Years Ago

Country Market, located at 103 South Washington (former Fry Feed Store) will be holding an open house, Sunday, December 7.

Country Market is a new Craft & Produce Co-op business owned by Galen & Cindy Conkright. The business opened on November 24. It features a variety of crafts, baked goods, bulk candy, sorghum, and honey, wood items, Norwegian Rosemaling, and other misc. items.

45 Years Ago

The Scotland County R-1 Schools were closed Monday because of a furnance malfunction causing problems on seconday heaters in the high school building.

According to Superintendent Larry Crim, a heater motor burned out and one was flown in Sunday to replace it. Meantime, however, the secondary heaters were frozen.

55 Years Ago

Mrs. Guy Gardine of Memphis has constructed a unique Christmas sign which is on display over the soda counter at Gardine’s Drug Store in Memphis on the southside of the square.

The sign is an estimated three feet by one foot in size and has a background of green velveteen fringed by white. In the center part of the sign is the word “Noel” spelled out in vari-colored lights which are placed to outline the word.

65 Years Ago

Five members of the Memphis High School Band participated in the North Eastern Iowa Band Clinic which met in Ottumwa, Friday afternoon.

They were accompanied by Mr. Blackman. Making the trip were: Mary Margaret Henderson, Crystal Watson, Patty Hudnall, Bill Harvey, and John Courtney.

Two bands were formed by students from high schools through the tri-state area, then they played new musical publications from which the directors will select concert material.

90 Years Ago

Mr. and Mrs. A.E. McQuoid celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the home of Mr. and Mrs. C.C. McQuoid.

A special window lighting rate was being asked of the Memphis Municipal light plant in order to brighten the appearance of the square after the stores were closed.

Twin sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. George Flick north of Granger, November 24.

100 Years Ago

A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Elliott Clarkson of near Crawford Station on Thanksgiving Day, November 24.

A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Geo E. Leslie, Jr., on Wednesday November 24.

A daughter, Joan, was born to Mr. and Mrs. Ross Morgan, Tuesday, November 22.

Wednesday night, about fifty friends gave Virgil Phinney and his recent bride a shower. They recently moved to the Jack Phinney farm.