OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service. OATS Transit follows Federal Transit Administration requirements, which means face masks must be worn on public transit due to COVID-19 through January 18, 2022. Please call the OATS Transit office at 600-415-0901 or 800-654-6287 toschedule a ride or find out about service in your area. You can also visit our website at www.oatstransit.org and click on your county under the tab “Bus Schedules” to view your local schedule.

OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. We also contract with a number of agencies to serve their clients.

Please note: OATS Transit offices will be closed and regular routes will not be running on December 24th and December 31st, 2021 due to observance of the holidays. Please keep this in mind as you schedule trips near the holidays.