It’s For the Birds

By Sandra Ebeling

This time of year, many of us start thinking about the thanksgiving holiday. Thoughts of turkey, dressing, and all the sides along with pumpkin and usually pecan pie start going through the cooks in your families head.She will purchase what she needs, that isn’t grown from her large garden, prepare pies, make homemade rolls, and fill the house with laughter.

That is how I remember Thanksgiving.

With a small kitchen, and one oven, my mom would prepare some of the food ahead of time. Homemade noodles, pie crusts, and light rolls. Some families that have hunters will have a wild turkey breast perhaps. The wild turkey is one of the largest birds in open woods. They usually are in oak woods and small clearings. I hardly see any here close by.

I used to occasionally see a Pheasant, but hardly see one of the many more. I have a couple of neighbors that have or have had tame turkeys. Lots of gobbling. There are virtually no birds visiting my yard right now.

I had several Juncos last week, but have not spotted any visiting this week. Cardinals is a favorite visitor to backyards and city parks, back yards and along the sides of assisted living apartments.

If you feed, they will come. They have a cheerful song and brilliant vivid color.

They are seed eaters.

It’s sharp edged, conical bill is perfectly suited to cracking open nuts to get at the kernel within.

Cardinals may raise as many as four broods of young each year, often nesting in suburban areas, where their song is heard all year. You will have not trouble spotting them. Another feathered friend is an American Kestrel or Sparrow Hawk.

The smallest of the North American Falcons. It usually hunts from a perch or on the wing; sometimes hovering in the air before descending in a swift stooping dive to take its prey. Once again, it will also nest in suburbs and big cities.

Their habitat is open countryside, grasslands, farms and the cities. It just takes one swoop through our machine shop and the other birds disappear.

At least twice, I have had one nest in there.

They sure help with starling and sparrows, and mice. Of course, the red tail hawk is present during harvest, making way with rabbits and mice in the fields ahead of the combine.

I have also noticed several Bald Eagles doing the same thing this fall. There again, all these animals are part of the food chain. I hope you are enjoying the month of November, and getting all set for a wonderful Thanksgiving.

Until next time, good birdwatching.