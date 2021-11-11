It’s For the Birds

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Sandra Ebeling

The weather is beautiful today, as I sit here,writing. I have once again been outside working getting the cabins closed up, mouse proofing and putting things in the storage shed. There are always those last minute things to put away, and those tiny holes to chink up tp keep the mice out. It’s sad to think that the middle of November is upon us, and soon the snow could be flying.

The grain is still coming out of the fields, and anhydrous and fertilizer are going in.

I still have to saw down my Castor Beans and harvest the bean pods. They should be perfect.

They have been so majestic all summer, but they are one of the first things to go in a hard freeze.

I have most of my shrubs trimmed back and i have finally finished mulching all my beds.

My garden was a disaster this summer. I failed miserably….I blame the rainy spring and such. The weeds took over as did the tomato worms in June.

Next year, I am getting it all prepared, and then I am going to use newspaper and grass trimming plus some cardboard. There has to be a way to keep the weeds down. We shall see.

You can also purchase clearance flower seed now and place it in the freezer to prepare for the next spring. Purchase flower seed that will attract butterflies.

I so enjoyed being able to share a caterpillar with Russ’ 3rd grade class and enjoyed watching it take off as well.

Thanks Miss Rachel. The trails are not busy with birds at all right now.

I have spotted a Downy woodpecker at my front feeder searching for food, and noticed another in one of the trees later in the same day.

I have also had several Snowbirds on the front porch. I throw out just a few sunflower seeds at a time for them to enjoy.

Kayla and I took a day trip to Charles last week, and the timbers were gorgeous down that way. We enjoyed our day.

Keep in mind about the pine needles for your empty bird houses. They will help with warmth. I was checking houses this week on the trails. I opened one to find two mice all snuggled in for the winter.

They hurried right along when I opened it and found them. I’m sure there will be nests in other houses as well.

They are strong willed and never give up and chew and shred everything to put in their winter nests. I hope you are all having a great fall, and getting all of your winterizing down as well.

Until next time, good birdwatching.