Commission Minutes

Thursday, October 21, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 20, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved Progress Invoice #15 for Project RRP-000S(581).

Clark County Commission called in regards to training expenses for the Scotland and Clark County prosecuting attorney. The Commissions agreed that half of each training expense should be paid from each county, and that each county should be billed accordingly by the prosecuting attorney’s office.

Commissioner Wiggins left at 9:45 A.M. to attend a virtual MoDOT LPA Advisory Committee meeting.

April Wilson, Prosecuting Attorney, called to discuss training expenses with the Commission. Wilson will meet with the Commission October 27th at 9:00 A.M.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:03 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 21, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush, and equipment issues.

Keith Martin inquired about rock for County Roads 905 and 961.

April Wilson, Prosecuting Attorney, met with the Commission to discuss training expenses.

Alvin Garman inquired about rock for County Roads 857 and 855.

Aaron McVicker, engineer for McClure Engineering, called to discuss BEAP studies.

The Commission approved a work order for Project RRP-000S(581) to include engineering for the Scotland/Clark County line road improvements.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, October 28, 2021.