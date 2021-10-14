City of Downing Regular Meeting

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Board of the City of Downing convened of 6:00pm on October 11, 2021 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Bill Anderson, Ray Bange, Gene Bruner, and Joy VanWye. City Clerk Carol Dryden, Water/Waste Water Operator Kevin Martin and contract Operator Eric Bowens.

Copies of the Agenda, Minutes of the last Meeting, Deposits & Disbursements, Monthly Water Report, Account Balances, were given to all.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the Agenda was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Minutes of the last Meeting was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Payments of Bills was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

Water/Waste Water Report: Nothing really going on with water and sewer. Everything is running smoothly.

Street Maintenance: Got the remainder of the gravel we needed on the roads. Kevin will continue to maintain them as needed.

Cemetery: William and Kathy bought 3 plots this month.

Old Business: A motion to raise water rates by sixty cents per thousand gallons was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously. A motion to take $7000.00 out of the cemetery CD to pay back what was used to mow this year was made Gene Bruner and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

Positive Thoughts: Got some rain which we needed. Weather is lovely and we have no stop sign in Downing.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:30pm was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk

Alan Garrett, Mayor Carol Dryden,

City Clerk