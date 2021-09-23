Norton/Corwin Reunion News

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Norton/Corwin Reunion

The 68th annual reunion for the Norton/Corwin families was held on Sunday, September 19th, 2021, at the traditional gathering place – Nutrition Site, 301 West Monroe, Memphis, Missouri. Attendance was up from last year with 24 family members present! (Due to not having the reunion in 2020 because of the Covid Pandemic).

Opening prayer was given by Carl Robert Norton. Cindy advised that a new rule had been invoked since our last reunion which is…. “You cannot sit with the person or persons that you traveled with…” (Only because we tend to sit with the people that we know, and the whole reason for the reunion is to visit with our relatives – whether we recognize them or not!)

As always, we enjoyed delicious food, and a great variety was had. We Nortons/Corwins are still great cooks!

Attending this gathering (per the sign-in sheets and in no certain order) were Carl Norton, Randy Norton, Gerald and Cindy Steen, Judy Norton, Heather and Scott Stoneburner, Richard and Delores Pearce, Patty and Bill Jones, Sara and Royce Jeffries, Rita Palomo, Wayne and Terri Bulen, Kara and Christina Bulen, Rick and Greta Slocum, Evelyn Maxine Phillips, Linda Brown, Danny, and Becky Norton.

Oldest person attending : Maxine Phillips (84 years)

Youngest person attending : Christina Bulen (3 years)

Person traveling the farthest : Judy Norton (Kentucky)

Persons traveling the shortest: Maxine Phillips

Couple married the longest: Sara and Royce Jeffries (60 years)

Couple married the shortest: Gerald and Cindy Steen (3 years)

Family with most members present: Wayne and Terri Bulen,

Kara & Christina

Family with most grandkids: Maxine Phillips (12)

(Does not have to be present) Judy Norton (11 grands & 3 Great-Grands)

Sara Jeffries (5 grands & 5 Great-Grands)

Events brought to our attention:

Births in the family : Nevaeh Dawn Fancher (12/2020)

(Her first name is Heaven spelled backwards)

(Greg Phillips’ granddaughter)

Athan Thomas Phillips (06/2021)

(Greg Phillips’ grandson)

Augustus Waylon Tyler Long 06/2016)

(Greg Phillips’ grandson)

Greyson Kane John Long (08/2017)

(Greg Phillips’ grandson)

Marriages in the family : Jacquline Malone & Tom Hembree

(Granddaughter of Sara and Royce Jeffries)

(11/2020)

Deaths in the family : Emmett Phillips, (DOD: 01/08/2019)

After eating, visiting, and lots of chatter time, a “spokesperson” from each family summarized events that had occurred since the last time we were together. We attempted to keep it “short and sweet” and to a 2-minute minimum, but we are not known for that! It was interesting to hear the updates and the good things that are happening. We want to keep family members in our prayers that have current health issues; those who weren’t present today; the ones traveling; and especially those who are no longer with us.

We want to remember the ones who started this Norton/Corwin Reunion almost 70 years ago… We reminisced about when it used to be held in the Art Hall at the Scotland County Fairgrounds. The kids and grandkids loved to run and play in the grandstands and check out the horse barns that were full at that time. We would each pick out a favorite horse of course. And there was a time that we held the reunion at the McAdow Church – what a beautiful place! Another location was at the Memphis Housing Authority on Cornelius Avenue in Memphis for many years.

If anybody has new ideas, or fun things to do, or want to make changes, please jump right in! We will see you next year on the third Sunday of September at noon. We will meet at the Nutrition Site in Memphis. Please encourage your family members to attend this annual event and let’s get our numbers back up!

~Submitted by Cindy Robinson-Steen with assistance from many others~