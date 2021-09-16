It’s for the Birds

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Sandra Ebeling

September 16. Enjoy those hummingbirds while you can. They soon will be taking flight to warmer winter habitats. They have been so very entertaining.

I have so enjoyed August with the end of the month bringing milder temperatures. We have had green grass all summer and lots of it. The rain has been plentiful, with totals from May to August, 25+ inches.

Our lake has been full all summer.

The birds have quieted down, and babies are all gone from nest boxes. The Goldfinches are still busy. The are late nesters. Love the soft thistle down for their nests. Cleaning out and spraying your birdhouses is something you can do this time of year.

I have heard some say that you want to clean good, and then you can add a few pine needles for the winter birds roosting in the houses.

I have not done this, but I know they will use it. One hint I want to share, if you notice the birds not using a random house/nest box it may be due to a wasp nest attached to the ceiling. You will want to check this out in early summer.

I have had this problem many times, and I tear them out immediately.

Soon the birds will be busy in the infested house. They are like me, they don’t like wasps.

One thing I have became more allergic to in the last few years.

Now that fall is just around the corner, you will be seeing leaves turn, beautiful blue skies and pumpkin picking. The trails are beautiful this time of year. Lots of milkweeds and Monarchs.

I found a Monarch caterpillar and donated it to my grandsons classroom for them to watch. I will be watching for more.

It was on one of my pollinator milkweeds in my butterfly garden. I have been watching and waiting for this. I received the seed from one of my good friends on Clark Co. Garden Swap. Thanks Teresa.

One pest I have had this summer, is the popular Japanese Beetle. They had invaded all of my perennials that had a reddish tint to the leaf. Now I have spotted several enjoying the milkweeds.

I have also noticed that the immature sparrows are enjoying eating them.

I filled 5 bags and sprayed lots of Seven. They are still hanging on, but have left the soybean fields. They seem to migrate from one thing to another.

They made the leaves of my Sand Cherry perennial look like lace, along with trying to do the same to the Flowering Quince and then onto the rose bushes. I have got a list and must get going.

Until next time, good birdwatching.