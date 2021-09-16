Downing Depot News

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Judy Sharp

Thanks to all the attendees of our Veterans Room Dedication and the Downing Appreciation Days, including many from Queen City, Kirksville, and long-distant drivers from Indianola, Iowa, Florida, and Mississippi.

There was a good turnout for the Veterans Room Dedication Ceremony; thanks to color guard of the Memphis VFW post #4958; Jamie Parker for singing; veterans and family members that spoke about their veterans; Jennifer Scurlock and Jim Sharp for photography; Linda Blessing, Carol Scurlock, and Margaret Scurlock for supplying refreshments; Jim Sharp and others who helped set up a tent for more shade; Linda Jackson for locating a speaker system at the last minute; lots of help from all the Scurlock family members for set up and take down of tables, benches, food, and décor; and my husband for so many things.

Thanks for donations of materials:

A large, full-color, 184-page, nice book celebrating MFA’s history was brought in by Rich Forsythe of Kirksville; Proud Past Bright Future: MFA Incorporated’s First 100 Years, by Chuck Lay, © 2013; it contains many photos, including Downing’s storefront on page 67.

Dale West of Kirksville brought in:

1) Eight 3.25 x 2-inch Kodak Safety Film black and white negatives that appear to have people, horses, and cars in them; Dale hopes that we can convert them to prints and that he’ll know some of the people in them

2) A 1954 Membership card in the Amateur Softball Association signed by Commissioner Jack North

3) A 4-page train schedule in German from Basel to Frankfurt and the return trip

4) Ten 1949 classmate calling cards

5) Photocopy of a page from the …Express & News, May 20, 1956; the photo shows 10 women at switchboards under the heading of “…Switchboards Being Installed at Telephone Building”; the caption indicates there is an increase in long-distance calls being made and mentions that 19 new community dial offices are being added by area rural telephone companies, “12 more long distance circuits… and 70 next year, making a total of 192 channels emanating from the Kirksville office.” Dale’s wife-to-be, Lelah Mae Otto, worked as an operator for Southwestern Bell, 1950–1955.

A well-worn and partly broken 1881 Post-Civil War bronze medal piece, found to be a Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War organization medal was brought in by Loutrisha Toney, who found it on the ground in Downing in 2016.

Located two sets of Queen City, 1863–1963: 22 pages. Compiled by Modern Mrs. Extension Club, with an Introduction by Doris A. Anderson.

Found three photos related to Jim Lewis in the obituary files.

Andersons gave us a new bright “cob” light for the shed. What a difference that makes!

Picture of the 1959 LA reunion with all the names listed on the back, sent in from Steve Morgan, CA, from his dad’s effects. Steve’s cousin Jeff Johnson and wife Kay, stopped through on their way to Colorado. We had a good visit.

Appreciation Days Committee offered good food and activities; and all the bakers made delicious pies and cakes.

I.G. Ruth updated me (Judy) on news about Wayne Dean Jackson’s 1952 military plane crash in Alaska.

o The Alaska National Guard have continued searching the glacier area where the plane hit, and they have found additional materials that will be released to the public in the near future.

o I.G. told of being a year younger than Wayne at Downing High School. Wayne was drafted, as was I.G.’s brother Ivan Lee who was stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Avon Lew, another brother of I.G.’s was stationed in the South Pacific and wounded in late 1946 or 1947. I.G. chose to enlist before being drafted; he was stationed in Korea.

o Wayne and I.G. were both in Downing, on 30-day leaves, before they headed off to their respective duties. I.G. was headed to the Korean Conflict; Wayne Dean said that he would be shuttling supplies out of Washington state to I.G. (the troops) in Korea by way of Alaska and Japan.

o By the time I.G.’s ship reached Japan on his way to Korea, he heard that Wayne Dean’s plane had crashed.

Thanks for temporary use:

1) Don Scurlock, brought in his .30-40 Krag-Jorgensen Carbine from the Spanish-American War (April 1898–July 17, 1898)

2) Jim Brewer’s summer dress shirt from about 60 years ago, displayed his Army and Infantry Campaign Ribbons from Vietnam

Thanks for lots of complements about our Museum upgrades especially the Veterans Room. Thanks for donations to the Depot Museum over the week.

Wonderful visits with Downing old-timers and some first-time visitors. Watching the kids on their scavenger hunt Friday was fun. Many items were found in the Museum.

The Museum will be open three more weekends:

FRI/SAT, Sept. 17–18 Tour Schuyler County History (10 a.m.– about 4 p.m.—two museums open: Depot Museum, Downing; Hall Museum, Lancaster; lunch is available at restaurants in Downing & Lancaster)

FRI/SAT, Oct. 8–9 (10 a.m.–3 p.m.)

FRI/SAT, Oct. 22–23 (10 a.m.–3 p.m.; closing for the 2021 season—the Smorgasbord is planned to return Sunday, June 5, 2022)

For an individual appointment to view the Museum collections or donate items and information to the Depot Museum, call Jerry or Margaret Scurlock, 660-379-2467, Carol or Don Scurlock, 641-929-3915, or Judy Sharp, 660-342-1454. We’ll see you in Downing, at the Depot.