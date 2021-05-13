It’s For the Birds

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Spring is here for sure, and so are the hummingbirds. I have had several people comment that they had them about the 23rd. I did not put my feeder out until April 29, and had one here Friday April 30. I have not had many yet.

I did have an Oriole here at the front porch Saturday, looking everyplace for grape jelly. He landed on the hummingbird feeder.

So pretty and I can immediately tell when they are here.

My Purple Martins have arrived and are singing their hearts out and building. I so enjoy them. If you have a good place for a Martin house, you would enjoy them, and their songs and swooping down for insects about or in the water. They love our lake.

I just put a dab of food out in my feeder occasionally. The sparrows and Grackles can spot it immediately.

I did House finches over the weekend, and always have a pair of Cardinals in the early morning and late evening. Also, you will spot American Tree Sparrows at your feeder too. You will have to have a good bird guide to identify them from House Sparrows.

I have had wrens on the trails, but none here at the house yet. I love to have them on the front porch, but not on the trails. I have one Bluebird box with 5 eggs. Some are in progress. I keep my fingers crossed. It seems the last few years it has been so hard to fledge many. I think from memory I had 15 fledge, which is good. I would like more.

I have one box of Tree Swallows building. I have to let them build, as they will in bluebird nest. Chickadees have two nests on the trails. I am anxious to see how they do. This is my first year for them. I hope I have a Robin or two at the lake.

My daughter, Kayla, has a Robin building on her front porch light. I think they have enjoyed watching her build the nest.

I also have a Chipping Sparrow building a nest right outside our back garage door. It is a tall evergreen type and perfect for them to hide away.

I know I have covered a lot of different birds this time, but just wanted to give you updates on my yard and trails. Depending on your yard and habitat, you can attract many different birds. I wish I had more trees and shrubs for those feathered friends.

I hope you are enjoying your spring and this beautiful weather.

I do post a lot of pictures on my personal page, and share the bird article through the Pine Ridge Bluebird page on facebook.

Until next time, good birdwatching.