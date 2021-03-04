Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

Gloria Hodges of Wyaconda has been selected as a winner in the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, which gives farmers the opportunity to win $2,500 for their favorite local nonprofit organizations. The Monsanto Fund sponsors the program and winning farmers designate a local nonprofit organization to benefit from the donations. Hodges has designated the Wyaconda Rural Fire Department, located in Wyaconda, to receive the donation.

15 Years Ago

With every new yearcomes the prospect of change. An important change for the Circuit in Scotland County will occur this fall when the responsibility for case processing and record keeping functions will consolidated into a single office under the Circuit Clerk, Anita Watkins.

25 Years Ago

The expansion project for the runway at Briggs-Smith Memorial airport finally appears to have shaken the jinx that has kept it in the planning stage for nearly three years.

35 Years Ago

Cheers, tears, hugs, and intense excitement filled the Scotland County R-1 High School gym Friday night as the Scotland County Tiger boys’ basketball team ran away with the District 8 title.

45 Years Ago

The Meals on Wheels program of Scotland County is now three years old as of February 6th. 3354 meals were delivered last year and a total of 10,006 meals were delivered in the three years.

55 Years Ago

Randy Emel, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Elton Emel of Baring, has been selected by the Study Club as R-1 Sophomore class delegate to the young people’s congress at the Missouri Legislature in April.

60 Years Ago

Three practive teachers, Linda Dixon, Nancy Bryant, and Tipton Briggs, students at Kirksville State Teachers College, completed their five weeks training in practice teaching at the Scotland County R-1 High School in Memphis and returned to their college classes this week.

Mrs. Addie Slocum observed her 94th birthday quietly in her home February 24. She and late husband, Tom lived on a farm west of Greensburg until they moved to Baring 20 years ago.

Mrs. Sophronia Marlowe observed her 103 birthday Tuesday, February 28 at the home of her daughter and husband, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Rowe in Memphis where she makes her home.

John R. Connor received his 10-year certificate from Howard C. Jackson, State Conservationist, at a meeting in Hannibal February 14.

65 Years

Twenty-seven cars of a Santa Fe freight were derailed at 9:30 Monday morning on an eastbound freight, about three-quarters of a mile west of Medill.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower answered the big question regarding his availability for the second term as President of the United States, in a nationwide TV appearance last night. He is available if the American people want him and if the Republican Party wants him.

Pfc. Lowell W. Hope, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lowell F. Hope, Downing, recently took part in the European premiere of the Audie Murphy movie, “To Hell and Back.“

75 Years Ago

A welcome home dinner was given at the Christian Church for soldiers who had recently returned from service, and their families.

Scotland County, which was in the 21st Senatorial District, was changed to the 18th District, which included Clark, Scotland, Adair, Schuyler, Lewis, and Knox and Marion counties added.

Carl Blaine purchased the Slocum store at Bible Grove last week and took possession Monday. He had been employed by the city and resigned his position March 2.

Mrs. Wallace Boyer was to receive the Presidential Medal and Certificate of Merit for using first aid learned in Red Cross classes, to save the life of her son on April 3, 1944.

80 Years Ago

A man giving his name as William O’Day and his address as Chicago was caught Saturday afternoon by Sheriff D.A. Wise, Deputy Sheriff S.R. Rader and Harold Kirkpatrick, shortly O’Day had robbed the home of Mrs. Elmer Kirkpatrick on Highway 15, 2 miles north of Memphis.

90 Years Ago

A birthday surprise party was given for Mrs. George Moore at her home Tuesday, February 21.

Friday, February 22, just 50 days after the Farmers Produce burned, the company moved to their new building on the site where the old one burned.

The golden wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. D.C. Mustoe was observed at their home southwest of Hitt Friday, February 20th.

The Central Trans-Continental Air Lines has secured 75 acres of land at Luray for a landing field. The field was on a direct line between Kansas City and Chicago.

95 Years Ago

There were thirty in the graduating class: Ruth Beaver, Madeline E. Bertram, Thos. A. Clarkson, Harley C. Crook, Anna Maud Davis, Melvin Drummond, Evelyn J. Forrester, Gerald L. Gundy, Meriel Verlee Kerr, Clark Morgan, Edna Nellis, Enness M. Nichols, Chas. Scott, Helen Swift, Gertrude L. Weber, Ila Bellinger, Henry Byrne, Joe M. Creek, Harry E. Cuser, Humel Donaldson, Arden W. Eager, Wayne L. Gilbert, Arthur K. Hamlet, Edith Lancaster, Mary Pauline Needham, Ruby Newland, William G. Scott, Esther Smith, Mary Steeples, and Louise Wishart.

105 Years Ago

At a meeting of the Memphis Board of Education the following teachers were elected: A.O. Moore, Superintendent, R.E. Rutledge, principal of the high school; F. D. Mason, principal of north school; Misses Clarkson, Wellman, and Larson, teachers in the high school; Mrs. L.A. Reckard, Mrs. Feral Hudson, Misses Childers, Barneyback, Casper, and Jackson, teachers in the grades.

The following Memphis barbers signed an agreement to close their shops at 7 o’clock each evening except Saturday: John H. Jeffries, Newton Cone, Courtney and Huff, W.O. Tucker, O.R. Garrett, and Scott Green.

Sunday was egg day at Antioch church. The ladies of the church gave the eggs the hens laid on that day to the Orphans Home at St. Louis. 108 dozen were brought in Monday.

Mrs. Sallie Reddish celebrated her 90th birthday.