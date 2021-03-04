It’s For the Birds

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

This past week has been great for bird feeders. Lots of varieties and busy. During the past week, I have hundreds of Purple Finches, Gold finches, several Cardinals, lots of Blue Jays and a few sparrows of several kinds. If you are a true bird watcher, you can keep track of what comes to your feeders. I tried counting one day and it was hard as there was a lot of take offs and landings.

Keep feeders free of ice and snow if possible, stock up on the food and suet, save left over soft foods like pancakes, bread, for catbirds, robins, and other soft food eaters. I dried stale bread several times, and that went over well with the Cardinals. I do mix up left over hamburger grease, peanut butter and bird seed and make suet.

However, the birds that come to this first is Starlings, so I have been trying to put it in the shop or back of shop to deter them. Thus, I have not had many at the feeders. I have several bird sites I visit and many are feeding the bluebirds. Of course, they like dried mealworms. The only luck I have had with that is House Sparrows.

On the trails, I have good luck, but honestly I have not been on the trails since maybe January. A salt block I have read is a good for your feeder sight. Winter brings winter finches sweeping down from the North, and salt is a big hit with these unusual birds.

Keep an eye out for crossbills, redpolls, and Siskin at your salt block along with doves and house finches. Wow, I never gave salt a thought. Of course, I have two heated bird waterers. They are a big plus. I have had to chop ice from the edges some of these cold mornings. I have several Woodpeckers at my feeders at well. Downy, Hairy, Red-bellied.

I have a friend who lives in southern Missouri and she has had a Yellow-shafted ladder back woodpecker. I have suet at several feeder locations, and White-breasted Nuthatch visit one in particular quite often. I can walk right up to it and always forget to take a picture. They are cute and fast. The Blue Jays load up their gullet and fly away to eat the seeds. If they stay at the feeder, they place the sunflower seed between their feet and peck and peck. It is amazing to watch all the birds techniques at the feeder.

I hope you birders are enjoying the winter feeding the various birds. I know I am. Until next time, good birdwatching.