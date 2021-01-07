It’s For the Birds

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Hustle and Bustle. Is it over at your house, and everyone is hoping and praying that the new year will be a better one. 2020 is definitely one for the books.

One thinks a lot about the situations and where we are headed. Back to birds. I have been enjoying watching the Chickadees at my feeder. The Black-Capped Chickadee is a nonmigratory song bird that lives in deciduous and mixed forests. It belongs to the Tit family. It is well know for its ability to lower its body temperature during cold winter nights, its good spatial memory to relocate caches where its stores food, and its boldness near humans to sometimes feed from our hand. They are a regular feeder visitor, and at nearly the same time every day. They have a little raspy call, and on the trails I hear and see them all year around. Quick and sassy. They like thickets, dense over growth and can hide well.

The Cardinals, finches, and sparrows are my most frequent visitors right now. Blue Jays come in and scare all away. Without any snow cover, which I definitely don’t mind, many of the birds have not been showing up.

I have not mounted my heated waterer yet due to Christmas lights, and I am sure they are missing this since they are missing the water with the cold temperatures. Suet for energy, seed for eating, and water are important for them this time of year. I have a Red-bellied Woodpecker feeding on the suet here too.

I hope that each of you had a blessed and Merry Christmas with your family and loved ones.

This year was different for many I know. Zoom and FaceTime have become a normal with some families. God Bless you all for reading my columns and commenting to me now and then.

Until next time, good birdwatching.