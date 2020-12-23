Living Life Over

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

10 Years Ago

The Christmas season just got a little more golden for Rose Do It Best Hardware and Jana Muntz of Memphis.

Muntz was chosen as the winner of the Rose Do It Best Hardware $1,000 Shopping Giveaway. Jana was selected at random from more than 1,500 entries submitted at the store from August 31-November 16.

15 Years Ago

On November 2, the Scotland Conty Commission Office officially voted to create the new office of Scotland County Recorder. This move marks a split in the old office of the Circuit Clerk and Recorder of Deeds. Meaning in essence the one job has now become two.

25 Years Ago

The Scotland County Commission will officially dedicate the recently completed elevator addition at the Scotland County Courthouse December 19. The dedication ceremony will be held on the north side of the courthouse at the site of the new elevator and the public is invited to attend.

35 Years Ago

Portions of Scotland County were out of electrical power in the early morning hours of Wednesday December 18. According to Dan Slavin of Northeast Missouri Electrical Power Company, Palmyra, MO, they were notified that a transformer at the substation just north of Memphis, MO had failed. Investigation into the cause of the failure disclosed two bullet holes in a transformer. The holes caused the insulating liquid to drain out. The transformer then failed, due to internal arking.

45 Years Ago

The senior citizens had their Christmas carry-in dinner December 17 with delicious baked chicken and all the trimmings, salads, and other foods which were brought in by patrons. Roy Robinson asked the blessing. The chickens were prepared by Sylvia Wolf, Enna McGee, Bessie VanDyke, Mildred Foley, and Ruth Robinson.

60 Years Ago

Miss Reva Ann Nelson, of Arbela, and Noel E. Barker of Granger, were married at Mt. Moriah Methodist Church at 2 pm Sunday afternoon.

The G.A. Girls of Richland Church went to the Community Home at Memphis and visited the Senior Citizens there.

The Business and Professional Women had their annual Christmas party at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Clark Sunderland.

The Auxiliary of the V.F.W. held their annual Christmas party Wednesday night at the V.F.W. Hall. Dancing was enjoyed throughout the evening, followed by a buffett dinner.

65 Years Ago

Scotland County’s oldest business will close December 23, following the sale of the merchandise and store building of the Hitt Store, now owned by Garland Shelley.

Mr. and Mrs. R.G. Harris, Cleva Cox and Delma Snodgrass of Harris Motor Co., attended a banquet honoring the Chevrolet dealer accountants. Miss Cox received a 100% certificate award for the year 1955 and an award gift of a desk clock.

The Memphis Chapter of the Future Homemakers of America had their annual Kitchen Warming Monday December 12. The evening was spent in round and square dancing.

70 Years Ago

Miss Carolyn Cline, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Cline of Granger, and Roger Snyder, son of Maurice Snyder of Granger were married Sunday, December 17, at 2 pm in the Methodist Church at Granger. Rev. W.E. Longstretch of Memphis officiated using the double ring ceremony.

75 Years Ago

Marilyn Weigner was named on the honor list for upper classmen in the College of Arts and Science at the University of Missouri.

Several weeks ago the subject of a “Teen Town,” or some other form of youth center for Memphis were brought up in the Eagles Lodge with the result that a committee of three was appointed to investigate the proposition. This committee J.E. Poole, E.H. Plenge, and R.G. Harris.

80 Years Ago

The first ice seige of the season was experienced here on Sunday. Saturday night there a misting rain began to fall shortly after the supper hour which evidently continued during hte night for Sunday morning everything was covered with ice.

95 Years Ago

Jim Dalton of nearby Greensburg, killed a large snake while shucking corn on the Marsh farm. The snake crawled from a hole in the ground near a snowdrift.

Fred Ebling accepted a position as telegraph operator at Soerman, Texas.

100 Years Ago

The following were students at the University of Missouri, who spent their Christmas holidays at their homes in Memphis and vicinity: Stanley B. McClaine, Cooper Anders, Wallace H. Roberts, Miller Kinney, Vance Johnson, Wm Sanders, Leroy Moore, Crawford Drake, Harold Parrish, and Frank and Robert Smith.

John P. Davis, former sheriff of Scotland County, died at a Keokuk hospital on Saturday, December 18.