Living Life Over

10 Years Ago

Deer season concluded on Tuesday but Memphis Bucks are still a hot topic. While the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce’s special commerce may not have antlers, they still are a welcome present under the Christmas tree, offering a way for gift givers to offer a present that is redeemable at any MACC member merchant

25 Years Ago

Faculty members of Scotland County R-1 School recently completed a ten week walking program entitled “Wallogging” sponsored by the Scotland County Health Department. Wallogging is a walking, jogging, running program developed to promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Each participant chooses a personal mileage goal and received a cookbook from the Scotland County Health Department for their efforts.

35 Years Ago

Announcement being made this week of the sale of the Memphis Democrat by Dave and Chockie Forsythe to the Memphis Publishing Comapny, Inc. The sale will take effect December 3, 1985.

45 Years Ago

Rodney Elliot, son of Mr. and Mrs. Junior Elliot of Downing and a student at Schuyler R-1 Senior High School, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Honor at a special ceremony in St. Louis, MO, Monday, November 17. Rodney received the award due ot his courageous act of pulling a womn from a flamming vehicle following a traffic accident.

60 Years Ago

Scotland County was designated for emergency farm loans by the Department of Agriculture. The department said excessive rainfall, floods, hails storms, and drought conditions during the past growing season damaged crops and pastures and that many farmers in the county designated needed emergency credit in order to continue operations.

The annual drive for funds for the various Scout organizations got underway with the kickoff breakfast held at the Hotel Flower, Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

65 Years Ago

Channel 3, the long awaited television station KTVO, with its huge tower between Lancaster and Downing came on the air Monday night with their complete schedule of programs.

75 Years Ago

Charles E. Harris was returning from service in the Pacific area.

Rev. W.G. Bensberg scout master and ten boys from the Memphis troop attended the District Scout Circus at Kirksville.

80 Years Ago

The proceeds of the Scotland County invitational basketball tournament held at the high school gymnasium Thursday, Friday, and Saturday afternoons and nights were $180.80 according to Superintendent O.E. Mullenax.

From which to choose the one man from Scotland County to go to camp for one year’s military training, the local draft board has been instructed to send out only 200 questionairres.

85 Years Ago

The Memphis School Board purchased the E.J. Smith property north of the high school to be used for the new auditorium.

A check artist passed some worthless checks around Memphis, Macon, and Bloomfield.

90 Years Ago

J.M. Shriver of San Diego, CA, who had not been in Scotland County in 15 years, was visiting his son, Thurl Shriver, and family.

P.F. Foster was planning on opening a Clover Farm store at Granger.

95 Years Ago

Travel on Highway 15 south of Memphis was abandoned for the winter, but work continued on the highway and the Hilbrant Bridge. Twenty trucks began hauling gravel from Baring to Hilbrant bridge. There was a bad mud hole near the J.F. Talbott place.

Ten took the civil service examination in Memphis conducted by Wayne Tennant, clerk of the post office. Ward McIntyre, Floyd Wieland, Elmer Israel, George Needham, Leland Ladd, Mason, Morgan, Walter Enness, Herb Prather and Mr. and Mrs. Hinman of Granger.

Leslie Smith and Lee R. Briggs put on some exihibition flying. They flew together over town and Mr. Smith did some stunt flying.

Dr. J.D. Skidmore celebrated his 89th birthday.

100 Years Ago

A.H. Volkman traded his restaurant and residence property in Memphis to George Miller for his farm in the northeast part of the county.

Roy T. Myers bought the Tom Williams interest in the Uncle Sam Stock Food Co., at Quincy. It was rumored the deal was in excess of $30,000.

A.A. Ross, former superintendent of schools in Memphis, was made general agent of a life insurance company for the state of Oklahoma.

105 Years Ago

New homes being built in Memphis were the Claud Fogle home on the Downing lots, the Ben Houtz home, and the Hudson V. Smoot and the John Scott homes in the north part of town.

Lincoln Mudd celebrated his 94th birthday.