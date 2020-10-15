District President Visits Memphis VFW Auxiliary

Please enter your login information to view this article.

The VFW Post #4958 Auxiliary welcomed the District 17 President, Georgia Welte, to their October 5 meeting for the group’s yearly inspection and visit.

District President Welte provided opening remarks and presented the local club President Eggleston with a gift. General Orders for September and October were read, and the group conducted monthly business.

Members were reminded to pay their dues which are payable to Trisha Harvey.

All members’ dues have been paid in a single “lump” payment to the Department Treasurer. It is now up to each member to send his/her individual dues payments to the local VFW Auxiliary treasurer, Trisha.

Members may contact Shirley Eggleston, Jo Beth Harvey, or Trisha if they have any questions.