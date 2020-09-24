Living Life Over

Please enter your login information to view this article.

5 years ago

Kylee Johnston was named the best junior handler in the novice division of the Missouri State Fair Canine Show. She also brought home first place in showmanship and overall junior showmanship as well as fourth place in the Rally event. She was joined by her dog, Twilight.

With more than 85% of the cooperative members casting affirmative ballots, the proposed merger of Farmers Elevator and Produce of Memphis with Prairieland FS was officially approved at a membership meeting held August 25th at the Scotland County Fitness Center.

10 years ago

The skyline on the southeast corner of the Memphis City Square was dramatically changed late Thursday night when two buildings partially collapsed just before midnight. The property has been the subject of a legal battle dating back to August 2005, when the city attempted to schedule a building inspection to address safety concerns but received no response.

The Memphis Police Department is investigating a recent influx of counterfeit $20 bills in Memphis. The four fake bills have been recovered after being identified by local banks as counterfeit. They have

been turned over to The United States Secret Service, which handles counterfeiting cases.

Scotland County Hospital employees recently volunteered their time to pick apples at the Pam Barnes property, in Memphis near the hospital. The apples were donated to the Scotland County Food Pantry for September food distribution.

20 years ago

The Scotland County Antique Fair is returning to the Memphis City Square after a year without the

fair and a couple years at the fairgrounds.

Ginny and Amy Brackett, along with Dr. Phillip Brackett donated their building on the west side of

the square to the fair committee.

A missionary team from the First Baptist Church in Memphis made a trip to Reynosa,

Mexico to build a home for a family there. Those making the trip were Michael Robertson, Bret Nehring, Dr. Robert Schneider, Susan Schneider, Vanessa Neese, Troy Barrett, Michael Neese, Joel Myers, Jenna Shalley, Anita Morrow, Kate Schneider, Sarah Schneider, and Steven Schneider.

The streambank located directly north of the “Rainbow” Bridge will get a facelift thanks to the Corps. of Engineers project. The deteriorating stream bank has been ruled a threat to the bridge and will be stabilized by a series of improvements.

55 years

Clyde E. “Louie” Thompson, age 72, of rural Arbela, was

shot by one of two men caught trespassing

in the turkey pen on the Gene Orton farm. Thompson, who had been hired by Orton to guard the turkeys, was not injured because the bullet struck a three- bladed knife he was carrying in the right pocket of his trousers. Two more shots were reportedly fired at Thompson after he had fallen to the ground, but they did not hit

him. Mr. Thompson was carrying a single barrel shotgun at the time and fired at one of the men as he was climbing over the fence. The two men ran along about seventy yards and fled in a pick- up truck. The incident took place at about 9:00

p.m. D.S.T. last Friday night.

Robeson’s Tadpole, owned by Harry Robeson of Memphis, was Reserve Champion gelding and placed third in junior reining at the Appaloosa Horse Show

at the Iowa State Fair.

65 years ago

Johnny Erickson won top honors in the County 4-H Plowing match held on the Kenneth Cunningham farm, northeast of town. A small crowd

witnessed the match on Friday morning.

Myron Kirkpatrick, winner in the County open contour plowing match on Friday afternoon, took third place in the State Match at Holden, Missouri, Tuesday.

The annual meeting of the Missouri Home Economics Council was held in Columbia, Aug 7-9. Representing Scotland County was

the Extension Council President, Mrs. W. E. Forrester.

Don G. Kroggel, owner of the D & C Variety store purchased the building on the south side of the square, occupied by the Temple Stephens store. The building was owned by S.W. Padget.

Sheriff and Mrs. Clyde Evans left Wednesday morning August 10 for Bunder Hill Ranch Resort near Mountainview, in

southern Missouri. This is a resort for teachers.

75 years ago

A large crowd was waiting in front of the Penney store when it opened on Saturday and had overalls for sale.

They were all sold out by 10:30 a.m.

Gravel was being shipped from LaGrange to resurface highway 15 from north of Memphis to the Iowa state line and some farm to market roads.

A large crowd attended a meeting to hear reports and

methods of obtaining a

hospital in Memphis.

Thirty-five girl scouts and chaperones spent

a week at the beach in Hamilton, Illinois.

The Jack and Jill restaurant, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Joe Brumback, burned.

The Scotland County M.F.A. was organized with Paul Schenk president and Ralph Adams vice-president. The

organization expected to incorporate and

a committee was appointed to choose delegates to the State Convention at Sedalia.

95 years ago

Judges E. G. Bull,

J. M. Comley and A. Smith travelled with County Clerk P.R. Allen to Chicago on business.

Relatives and friends had a picnic at the home of Mr. and Mrs. George T. Sayer, seven miles north of Memphis.

Mr. and Mrs. M. J Zack visited his parents in Kansas City while Maynard Browning had charge of the store in their absence.

105 years ago

The threshing engine of Thomas Dobson plunged through the floor of the center span of the

Monroe bridge over the North Fabius river.

Dobson, by a lucky jump, managed to escape serious injury. The engine was badly damaged.

Miss Mary Barnes, who had been attending school in Denver, Colorado returned home for the remainder of the summer.

Dr. and Mrs. E. Brainerd left for California to attend the Panama Pacific Exposition.

125 years ago

Harrison Byrne has charge of the eating house on the fair grounds.

Large quantities of peaches are being

sold about town from wagons. Seventy-five cents to one dollar are the ruling prices.

Circuit court is again being held in the Rees opera house.

MOMENTS IN AMERICAN HISTORY

The name United States of America was formally declared by the Continental Congress on September 9, 1776. The new name replaced “United Colonies,” the term which had been in general use. The Con- gressional declaration stated that the new name should be used on all occasions where the former term had applied. By September 1776, the Declaration of Independence had been drafted, printed, signed and sent to Great Britain. In September, the Revolutionary War was already underway, and although it would take years and the future looked uncertain, the United States of America was on its way to becoming a free and independent nation. The period of growing resistance against

British rule and the revolution that followed form a memorable part of the American past.