City Meeting Minutes

August 11, 2020

The Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Memphis Fire Station, 110 N. Washington Street, Memphis, Missouri. Mayor Aaron Dale called the meeting to order. Aldermen present were: Lane Campbell, Katie Harris, and Jenny Aldridge; Alderman Jobe Justice was absent. Others in attendance were: City Administrator Allen Creek; Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander; City Marshal Jeremy Head; and City Attorney Brett Bozarth; citizens Dale Bienusa, Chris Feeney, Randy Trueblood, Kevin Brown, Brent Walker, Tim Graham, Fritz Gerth, Trevor Harris, and Kelly Ray; and City Clerk Angela Newman.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

LAW ENFORCEMENT WEEK PROCLAMATION

Mayor Dale signed a proclamation declaring the week of August 9 through August 15 as “Law Enforcement Week”, recognizing local, county and state law enforcement officers. A special recognition ceremony will be held at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 15th during the “Small Town Saturday Night” festivities on the Memphis square.

MINUTES

Alderman Harris moved and Alderman Campbell seconded to approve the minutes from the July 2, 2020 and July 14, 2020 council meetings. Vote: Campbell, Harris, and Aldridge, all aye.

PAYMENT OF BILLS

Alderman Aldridge moved and Alderman Harris seconded to approve payment of the monthly bills as presented. Vote: Campbell, Harris, and Aldridge, all aye.

CITIZEN PARTICIPATION

Trevor Harris and Kelly Ray addressed the council requesting permission to block off a portion of the city square for their “Walking in Memphis” BBQ competition to be held September 25th – September 26th. They have contacted the Scotland County Commissioners for permission to utilize the courthouse lawn and have also contacted the Boy Scouts for assistance in cleaning up after the event. Alderman Campbell moved and Alderman Aldridge seconded to block off the entire inside of the city square from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25th through 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26th. Vote: Campbell, Harris, and Aldridge, all aye.

Randy Trueblood and Tim Graham, representing the Memphis Fire Department, addressed the council regarding the need to pursue construction of a new building to house future purchases of fire trucks and equipment. The department plans to replace a tanker truck and an older rural truck and the current building has created an obstacle in searching for trucks that will fit into the building. The firemen are working with Chris Feeney at the Regional Planning Commission to possibly acquire funding through USDA and/or CDBG. The first step will be a “Request for Qualifications” for the purpose of identifying an architect/designer for a feasibility study and a cost estimate. Alderman Harris suggested reaching out to the Extension Council as they have Missouri University students doing feasibility studies.

Kevin Brown and Brent Walker brought the council up-to-date on the proposed tower project on Lindell Avenue. They had received notification the previous week from the FCC dismissing all objections that had been brought forward and denying any further review of the project. Brown and Walker asked council to consider filing a restraining order in an effort to be heard regarding their concerns.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Animal Regulations – postponed

NEW BUSINESS

Water System Improvements Pay Request #10

Contractor has submitted 98% of the equipment and materials for the project. The south basin concrete walls are 100% epoxy coated and the contractor is waiting on material to install the new troughs and piping in the basin. The fence has been installed around the waste lagoon. The City has completed the clearwell piping and will build a structure around the piping. Electrical improvements for the water plant are 90% complete and will complete once equipment is in place. The contractor’s progress has been delayed due to COVID-19 disrupting shipments and work schedules.

A pay request was submitted from Keokuk Contractors in the amount of $88,587.50 and McClure Engineering Company in the amount of $4,025.80. Alderman Aldridge moved and Alderman Campbell seconded to approve pay request #10. Vote: Campbell, Harris, and Aldridge, all aye.

Bill No. 20-12 – Conflict of Interest Ordinance

BILL NO. 20-12 ORDINANCE NO. 1150

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MEMPHIS, MISSOURI, TO ESTABLISH A PROCEDURE TO DISCLOSE POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST AND SUBSTANTIAL INTEREST FOR CERTAIN OFFICIALS.

City Clerk Newman proceeded with the first reading by title of Bill No. 20-12 – an ordinance establishing a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest. Alderman Harris moved and Alderman Aldridge seconded to approve the first reading. Roll call vote: Campbell, Harris, and Aldridge, all aye.

City Clerk Newman proceeded with the second reading by title of Bill No. 20-12. Alderman Aldridge moved and Alderman Campbell seconded to approve the second reading. Roll call vote: Campbell, Harris, and Aldridge, all aye.

Bill No. 20-12 passed and becomes Ordinance No. 1150.

Bill No. 20-13 – MDC Community Assistance Program Agreement

BILL NO. 20-13 ORDINANCE NO. 1151

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF MEMPHIS, MISSOURI TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF IMPLEMENTING THE MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM AT LAKE SHOWME

City Clerk Newman proceeded with the first reading by title of Bill No. 20-13 – an ordinance approving an agreement with Missouri Department of Conservation for the purpose of implementing a Community Assistance Program at Lake ShowMe. Alderman Harris moved and Alderman Aldridge seconded to approve the first reading. Roll call vote: Campbell, Harris, and Aldridge, all aye.

City Clerk Newman proceeded with the second reading by title of Bill No. 20-13. Alderman Campbell moved and Alderman Harris seconded to approve the second reading. Roll call vote: Campbell, Harris, and Aldridge, all aye.

Bill No. 20-13 passed and becomes Ordinance No. 1151.

Review Checking Account Bids

City Treasurer, Michele Drummond presented the bids for a depository of city funds beginning September 1, 2020. Bids received were as follows:

Exchange Bank – .30%

Bank of Kirksville – .25%

The City requested bids for a one-year agreement and a two-year agreement. The two-year agreement requests a rate review at the end of the first year. If advertised interest rates are higher than the current rate, the City may request an adjustment. If interest rates are lower, no adjustment would be made. The agreement also states deposits with the bank in excess of the FDIC insurance amounts shall be secured by pledged collateral consisting of obligations of the United States government, guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the United States of America.

Drummond reported Exchange Bank does not have pledges that would be guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the United States of America. They offer securities that the State of Missouri approves for them to use, such as Municipal investments and Letters of Credit. Exchange Bank would also not honor a rate review at the end of the first year if a two-year agreement was approved. Bank of Kirksville currently holds the City’s depository accounts and does have on file pledged securities guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the United States of America.

Drummond recommended accepting the bid for a two-year agreement from Bank of Kirksville. Council concurred.

Bill No. 20-14 – Approve Depository Contract

BILL NO. 20-14 ORDINANCE NO. 1152

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF MEMPHIS, MISSOURI TO ENTER INTO A DEPOSITORY CONTRACT AND PLEDGE AGREEMENT WITH THE BANK OF KIRKSVILLE.

City Clerk Newman proceeded with the first reading by title of Bill No. 20-14 – an ordinance authorizing the City to enter into a depository contract and pledge agreement with Bank of Kirksville. Alderman Harris moved and Alderman Aldridge seconded to approve the first reading. Roll call vote: Campbell, Harris, and Aldridge, all aye.

City Clerk Newman proceeded with the second reading by title of Bill No. 20-14. Alderman Aldridge moved and Alderman Campbell seconded to approve the second reading. Roll call vote: Campbell, Harris, and Aldridge, all aye.

Bill No. 20-14 passed and becomes Ordinance No. 1152.

Review Propane Bids

One bid was received for the City’s purchase of propane for a period beginning September 1st through August 31, 2021. The bid received was from Ferrellgas in the amount of $.88 per gallon. Alderman Campbell moved and Alderman Harris seconded to accept the bid from Ferrellgas in the amount of $.88 per gallon for a one-year period beginning September 2, 2020. Vote: Campbell, Harris, and Aldridge, all aye.

City Prosecutor Appointment

Mayor Dale requested council approval to appoint April Wilson as the City Prosecutor. Alderman Aldridge moved and Alderman Harris seconded to approve the appointment. Vote: Campbell, Harris, and Aldridge, all aye.

Bill No. 20-15 – Approve Real Estate Purchase

BILL NO. 20-15 ORDINANCE NO. 1153

AN ORDINANCE APPROVING AND AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF MEMPHIS, MISSOURI TO ENTER INTO A REAL ESTATE PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT BETWEEN POOLE FORGE PROPERTIES, LLC AS SELLER, AND THE CITY OF MEMPHIS, MISSOURI, AS BUYER

City Clerk Newman proceeded with the first reading by title of Bill No. 20-15 – an ordinance authorizing the City to enter into a real estate purchase and sale agreement. Alderman Aldridge moved and Alderman Campbell seconded to approve the first reading. Roll call vote: Campbell, Harris, and Aldridge, all aye.

City Clerk Newman proceeded with the second reading by title of Bill No. 20-15. Alderman Campbell moved and Alderman Harris seconded to approve the second reading. Roll call vote: Campbell, Harris, and Aldridge, all aye.

Bill No. 20-15 passed and becomes Ordinance No. 1153.

Nuisance Properties/Dangerous Buildings

Council agreed to make a list of nuisance properties and dangerous buildings throughout town and continue to move forward with compliance issues.

REPORTS

City Administrator

City Administrator Creek submitted a written report to the council. Creek has been working with city crews on the utilization of the PubWorks software. The City’s accounting software provider has set-up a trial version of their asset management program which the employees have been trying out. Creek has been collecting quotes for departmental budgets and meeting weekly with the budget committee; met with department heads and Utility Supt. to discuss their job duties and responsibilities; discussed a glass recycling program with Ripple Glass and Kirksville; addressed mowing and trimming concerns along the horse trails at Lake ShowMe; purchased mulch for the campgrounds and parks; and met with MDC officials to discuss the new CAP agreement. Creek also reported on several projects city crews were working on and other citizen requests he had addressed throughout the month.

Utility Supt.

Utility Supt. Alexander reported the electric department is in the process of changing out approximately 100 3phase meters; Caleb Hunt attended climbing school last week in Fulton as part of his linemen’s training; the water department has finished the water line on Green and Huntington streets; and the new lagoon pumps are in and working well.

ALDERMEN REPORTS

Alderman Harris asked about the fall clean-up. Spring bulk clean-up had been postponed due to COVID-19. Council agreed to schedule the curbside clean-up in September. Potential dates are Wednesday, September 16th – West side and Wednesday, September 23rd – East side.

Alderman Aldridge addressed complaints regarding speeding on Main Street. Council requested the police department to patrol the area more frequently. Aldridge also addressed various limbs and trees in the rights-of-way that needed trimmed or removed. Administrator Creek will pass the requests along to the road and street crew.

MAYOR’S REPORT

Mayor Dale requested the City look further into building cabins and/or expanding camping sites at Lake ShowMe, as well as providing a fire pit for each camp site and raising the camping fees. Dale also suggested the City look into contracting out mowing at the lakes for next year.

A budget meeting was scheduled for August 19th at 6:30 p.m. to review the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.

ADJOURN

Alderman Aldridge moved and Alderman Campbell seconded to adjourn into closed session pursuant to RSMo. 610.021(1) – Legal actions, causes of action or litigation and any confidential or privileged communications between a public governmental body or its representatives and its attorneys; RSMo. 610.021(3) – hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of particular employees. Vote: Campbell, Harris, and Aldridge, all aye.

Meeting adjourned into closed at 10:10 p.m.

Council discussed several personnel issues with the City Administrator and discussed a legal issue with City Attorney Bozarth.

Alderman Aldridge moved and Alderman Harris seconded to adjourn from closed session into regular session. Vote: Campbell, Harris, and Aldridge, all aye.

Closed session adjourned at 11:30 p.m.

Alderman Harris moved and Alderman Campbell seconded to adjourn. Vote: Campbell, Harris, and Aldridge, all aye.

Meeting adjourned at 11:30 p.m.