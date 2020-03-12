Scotland County Parish Plans Community Appreciation Luncheon

On Friday, March 20, 2020, between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., the Scotland County Parish of the United Methodist Churches of Arbela, Downing and Granger will again open the doors to the parsonage at 202 North Adams, right here in Memphis MO, to share a “thanking-you-for-your-support” kind of soup luncheon. The community is invited for a nutritious meal and relaxing fellowship get acquainted with some of the parishioners. Take-outs will be available, should you have a “short” lunch break and need to get back to the workplace.

The Scotland County Parish has worked diligently the past several months to earn money to install a new roof on the parsonage. Three churches working together as one takes much organization. The goal is not quite met; however, there have been fund raisers including bake sales, yard sales, a Christmas-in-July celebration, and a winter bazaar staged toward meeting this financial challenge. As the community has been so supportive of these small churches in their endeavor, they and their pastor, Marilyn Fitzgerald, want to say “thanks” in a big way.

Plan now to come for a complimentary meal – a real meal deal! Should you want to check in before stopping by, give the pastor a call at 1-515-238-1135. She will be expecting you!