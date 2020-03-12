PaintFest Cancellation

The Executive Director of the Foundation for Hospital Art, Scott Feight, has asked to postpone Paintfest on Friday at Scotland County Care Center. Considering the peak in Influenza and threat of Covid-19 he does not want to unduly expose his staff since airline travel is necessary for his team to be here for the event.

PaintFest will likely commence during the Hospital & Care Center’s 50th Anniversary Celebration on July 2, 2020, or sometime that week. All of the supplies are carefully stored at the Hospital and will be made available when a date is set. Please stay tuned!