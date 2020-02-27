Rutledge Renegades

Sympathy to the family and friends of George Frederick Gerth.

Mr. and Mrs. Larry Platz of Brashear were honored on their 41st wedding anniversary at a luncheon on Sunday, February 16, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Kenny Heek of Rutledge with Debra as the hostess. She prepared and served a delicious meal and later served ice cream, and Valentine cupcakes for dessert. The afternoon was spent watching The Daytona 500 car race until it was rained out.

On Saturday, September 22, Leon and Ann Shaw went to Graceland University in Lemoni, IA to watch Calesse Bair, a former Scotland County basketball standout player, play her last game of the season.

Neta Phillips went to Kirksville.

Elaine Forrester, Neta Phillips, Charlene Montgomery, and Harold Snyder went to Hannibal to the O.F.S School of Instruction.

Katrina Humstead and Neta Phillips went to Columbia.

On February 19Jim and Nancy Jo Waack went to Columbia. Jim had a knee replacement. Nancy Jo went back to Columbia, on Saturday, February 22 to get Jim and bring him home from the hospital.

Faye Walker held her birthday at Zimmerman’s on Saturday, February 22.

Those attending: Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Chris Hunolt, Neta Phillips, Larry Tague, Dorothy Clark, Nancy Jo Waack, Oren and Celina Erickson and Mike and Pam Blaine.

Some others in this week were: Bob Rouse, Dale Tague, Leon and Ann Shaw with their grandsons, Cole and Clay White, Thomas Kortkamp, and Katherine Hanoon.