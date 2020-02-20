Hospital Board Approves Moving Forward With New Teaching Kitchen

The Scotland County Memorial Hospital (dba Scotland County Hospital) Board of Directors met in regular session on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Board members present: Curtis Ebeling-Chairman Lori Fulk-Secretary, Robert Neese-Treasurer, Members Dwight DeRosear and Joni Lloyd.

Administrative personnel present: Dr. Randy Tobler; CEO, Dr. Jeff Davis, CMO, Michael Brandon, Controller, Elizabeth Guffey, RN, CON, Angela Schmitter, RHIT-Compliance, Lori Nelson, RN, RHC, Cathie Overhulser, HR. Lezah Cline, QIS Specialist, Andrea Graham, RD, Dietary, Jason Hawes, Facility Operations Manager, Ken McMinn, IT Supervisor and Brenda Prather, recording secretary.

Guests: Nic Hatfield, Sandra Blake and Jan Slayton

Chairman Ebeling called the meeting to order at 5:30 pm. A motion was moved and approved for the Open Session Agenda. The Consent Agenda was unanimously moved and approved. Minutes from both the December 23, 2019, meeting and special meeting from January 13, 2020, were unanimously approved. Policies & Procedures in various stages were unanimously approved.

Financial Report

The Financial Report was presented by Michael Brandon, MBA, Controller.

Gross patient revenue for December: $3,652,255

Net Patient Revenue for December: $1,914,835

Net Patient Revenue Per Day: $60,485

Expenses per day: $59,175

Total Operating Expenses for December: $1,736,305

Net Profit/Loss for December: $275,870

Net profit/loss before depreciation for December 2019: $362,210

Net profit (loss) YTD FY ’20: $361,500; Net Profit (Loss) YTD FY ’19: ($647,338)

Net profit (loss) YTD before Depreciation: $876,490

Joint Advisory

Dr. Rollison submitted a report which included minutes from the January 20, 2020, Medical Staff meeting. Dr. Davis outlined the Medical Marijuana Policy that was discussed at the January Medical Staff Meeting.

Administrative Report

Operations: Dr. Tobler reported that a Revenue Cycle Manager has been hired and will start in February.

He reported that the Edina Clinic project continues to progress with an anticipated opening by May 2020.

International Eyecare Center ceased operations on the SCH campus and is not renewing its contract which ends 04/30/2020.

The Oncology treatment area mandatory government renovation is completed pending adjustments to the HVAC.

Dr. Tobler requested the Board note the new artwork around the facility that was donated by Foundation for Hospital Art.

Under Medical Staff, Dr. Tobler reported that he is investigating general surgery part-time coverage for weekend/vacation and replacement for Dr. Rollison (general surgery) to complement Dr. Miller-Parish’s practice.

The 2020 New Medical Staff Officers were announced as follows: Chief of Staff-Dr. Miller-Parish, Vice Chief-Dr. Wilson, Secretary-Dr. Davis-Humes.

Dr. Tobler has met with Blessing Physicians Services regarding tele-Emergency Department, pulmonary, nephrology, behavioral health and other service lines. He reported the hospital is evaluating the possibility of resuming Urology services with a highly qualified physician.

Under Personnel, a Revenue Cycle Manger, Facility Operations Manager and Population Health Nurse have all been hired.

Under a personal report, Dr. Tobler reported he made a personal donation to Hospital Services Group Foundation in order to maximize a match contribution to SCH.

Chief Medical Officer Report

Dr. Davis reported on the new Population Health Nurse responsibilities in the clinic & workflow. He reported on working on the staffing schedule for the new Edina Health Clinic and interviewing of a Physician Assistant (PA) for coverage within all Rural Health Clinics owned and operated by SCH. He has participated in interviews with a general surgery physician and a urology physician.

Under the personal report, he reported he had been interviewed for an article with the Columbia Missourian newspaper concerning rural health care challenges and access to care.

Old Business

Dr. Tobler referred to the Paid Time Off (PTO) Policy that had been distributed to the board members, in advance, for review. He pointed out points of consideration, when developing the policy were (1) fairness to employees and SCH; (2) aligns with Blessing Health System, and (3) aligns with revised Attendance Policy. He reported there will be further discussion with supervisors and then brought back to the Board in February. If approved, the policy will be effective the first pay period in April.

Dr. Tobler reported that candidates for District 6 filing (which ended 01/21/20) resulted in Nicholas (Nic) Hatfield being the only member of the community to file. An election will not be required in April. Appropriate documentation has been filed with the County Clerk and Missouri Ethics Commission.

New Business

Andrea Graham, Registered Dietitian, Dietary Manager, outlined plans for both SCH employee kitchen renovations and a proposal for a teaching kitchen project. She explained that the budget for renovations to the employee kitchen has been approved in prior years and carried forward.

The teaching kitchen would allow dietary instruction to diabetic patients and families along with other health conditions requiring dietary instructions and it will be a community health and wellness-focused cooking lab. After review of both project plans, and discussion of a potential partial funding source, a motion was moved and unanimously approved to move forward.

Dr. Tobler reported on a meeting he had with MASA Medical Transport. He discussed the situation in which ambulance transportation fees are not totally covered by most insurance carriers. MASA offers an option of group membership for SCH employees. MASA provides nation-wide coverage for both ground and air transport with no balance billing. The fee is approximately $14/month group rate for employees (after tax expense). A motion was moved and unanimously approved to authorize CEO Tobler to enter into a membership agreement with MASA and arrange for SCH to subsidize membership fees for SCH employees, as part of their benefit package.

Guests exit.

Closed Session

Those Present: Ebeling, DeRosear, Doubet, Fulk, Lloyd, Neese, Dr. Tobler, Dr. Davis, Michael Brandon, Elizabeth Guffey and Brenda Prather. Blessing Corporate Services (BCS) leadership were present for discussion of questions SCH had relating to a draft of a proposal of Blessing Health Service (BHS) Management Agreement. After discussions, BCS will redraft the agreement, in consideration of SCH concerns and goals and resubmit. BCS team exits at 9:15 pm. A professional liability claim was then discussed.

Meeting adjourned at 9:45 pm

The Board invites the community’s questions, comments and observations. If a community member wants to hear the discussions about their local hospital, please attend the board meetings. Public comment policy and request for time on a board meeting agenda are available online at www.ScotlandCountyHospital.com and at the hospital’s Administration Office. The next meeting is Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in the Hospital conference room at 5:30 pm.