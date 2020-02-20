GEORGE FREDERICK GERTH (10/9/1935- 2/12/2020)

George Frederick Gerth, 84, of Branson, MO, died February 12, 2020 at his home.

He was born the son of Albert Clayton and Georganna (Kirkpatrick) Gerth on October 9, 1935 in Keokuk.

George was raised in Memphis and served in the United States Army. He and his wife, Joan, moved the family to Branson in 1968 where they operated the Gerth Campground and Camper Park.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Joan, of the home; children: Sheila (Art) Fitzpatrick of Forsyth, MO, Brenda Parris of Rockaway Beach, MO, Rhonda Frost of Mammoth Lakes, CA, and Joey (Terri) Gerth of Forsyth; a sister, Gretchen Arnaiz of Tucson, AZ; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Greenlawn Funeral Home — Branson.