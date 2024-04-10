Low Voter Turnout at Scotland County Municipal Election

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Echo Menges

The April 2 Scotland County Municipal Election had a meager voter turnout with only 13.32 percent of registered voters making their way to the Memphis polling location or voting by absentee ballot.

Just 354 ballots were cast out of 2,658 registered Scotland County voters, according to the election results published by the County Clerk’s Office.

The Scotland County Special Road and Bridge Proposition passed with 270 yes votes to 80 no votes at a margin of 77 percent in support to 23 percent opposed.

Scotland County R-1 Board of Education race attracted three candidates vying for two open seats.

Joy Alexander will join the School Board attracting the most votes, 268, followed closely by incumbent Derek Weber who attracted 266 votes – each holding over 42 percent of the total votes cast – to candidate Terri Bullen’s 86 votes coming in with just under 14 percent.

The Memphis City Council’s one race on the ballot attracted 100 ballots cast for East Ward Alderman, which was won by incumbent Michael Lane Campbell pulling in 47 votes. Thomas Micheal Monroe was the first runner-up with 32 votes, followed by Sherry Bullock Hilpert’s 19 votes.

Memphis Mayor David Michael Ahland ran unopposed coming in with 167 votes and four write-in votes cast.

Memphis West Ward Alderwoman Katie Harris also ran unopposed coming in with 75 votes and two write-in votes cast.

The Village of Arbela Trustee’s three open seats were won by the three candidates who filed for the seats obtaining three votes each. They are Dennis Giberson, Deidre (Dee) Wiley, and Gordon Wiley.

In Grainger, no one filed for two open Trustee seats on the ballot. And, no one was written in by the two voters who cast Grainger ballots.

In Rutledge, only three ballots were cast by Rutledge voters in Scotland County. Three candidates filed for Rutledge’s three Trustee seats. Barbara Moore received two votes. Wesley Weiler also received two votes. Robert Hoover received one vote.

The Gorin City Council was not on the ballot.

Scotland County voters who were able to vote in neighboring county elections did not cast any ballots in the Knox County R-1 School Board or Schuyler County R-1 School Board races. Nor were any Scotland County ballots cast for the Schuyler County R-1 Proposition question.