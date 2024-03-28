New Sheriff’s Vehicle Coming, Thousands of Residents on Unclaimed Property List, Delinquent Tax Notices Going Out: County Officials Meet to Give Local Government Updates

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Echo Menges

Elected Scotland County officials gathered in the commission’s chambers at the courthouse to deliver their quarterly updates last week, on Thursday morning, March 21, 2024. During the public meeting, each official delivered an update for their office.

Commission

The Commissioners kicked off the meeting sharing their plans to purchase the red pickup truck from the Sheriff’s Office, which will be made available to county officials and their staff. The Commission hopes the transition will be complete by April 1, however, a delay in the Sheriff’s new vehicle has been delayed to May 8.

“(The Sheriff) thought he’d have the red one done because he’s using his own pickup for his Sheriff duties,” said Presiding Commissioner Duane Ebeling.

According to the Eastern District Commissioner Brent Rockhold, county officials and staff will be expected to keep a log and mileage sheet during its use. Gas will be charged back to the office using the vehicle.

The Commission also gave updates on continuing and upcoming bridge work, a courthouse plumbing project, repairs to the county shed, and plans to add a railing in the courtroom to improve security, which was requested by Associate Circuit Judge Kimberly Nicoli.

Sheriff

Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney was unable to be at the meeting. Whitney delivered his report in writing to include the current jail inmate count, an update on the Sheriff’s new vehicle delivery, and coming enhanced 9-1-1 training for all dispatchers.

“(Enhanced) 9-1-1 dispatcher training will begin in mid-April. Each dispatcher will be required to complete 12 online hours over the next 12 months. The total cost of the project is under $700,” said Sheriff Whitney in his written report.

Assessor

Scotland County Assessor Michelle VanGorkom reported that 500 personal property forms still need to be turned in to her office.

“That’s up about 200 from last year. We usually send around 300 second notices out,” said Assessor VanGorkom. “I’m not sure if the weather was nice and everybody forgot about it or what but (notices) will go out next week.”

VanGorkom also reported a decrease in county tax assessment by an average of ten percent, and 40 new construction buildings including 27 houses and two chicken houses within the county. She reported her office is busy gathering data on new construction in the spring and will begin parcel checks in the fall.

Collector of Revenue

Scotland County Collector of Revenue Diane Tague reported sending out approximately 400 delinquent tax notices, her office has started work on this year’s tax sale for properties two years delinquent on taxes, and providing assistance to the new Lewis County Collector.

Treasurer

Scotland County Treasurer Tasha Eggleston-Wood reported a large number of citizens being on the Missouri unclaimed property list.

“We got a letter from the State Treasurer. There’s actually over a billion dollars in Missouri of unclaimed property, and there’s $280,000 just in Scotland County,” said Treasurer Eggleston- Wood. “There are 3,839 individual accounts in Scotland County that are unclaimed.”

Citizens should visit showmemoney.com online to check their status and start the process of claiming unclaimed funds through the state. According to Eggleston- Wood, there is also a process for families to claim unclaimed property in the name of a deceased family member.

Recorder of Deeds

Scotland County Recorder of Deeds Teresa Creek reported attending the Northeast District meeting in Hannibal, plans to attend a conference in April, and an uptick in records.

Circuit Clerk

Scotland County Circuit Clerk Julie Monroe reported her plans to address Missouri legislators in Jefferson City during a circuit clerk’s meeting on April 10, and a new round of jury questionnaires being sent to prospective jurors, which has increased traffic to her office.

Monroe also reported an increase in records requests due to taxes, attended recent training in Kirksville with one of her deputies, and gave an update on marijuana conviction expungements within the county.

County Clerk

Scotland County Clerk Batina Dodge reported her office is working on the upcoming Municipal Election on April 2.

“We are in the no-excuse absentee voting period, so anybody can come into the office in person and vote absentee with no excuse,” County Clerk Dodge told the Commission. “We’ll also be open on Saturday, March 30, from 8:00 a.m. to noon, if anybody needs to vote absentee.”

Dodge also reported a public test of the voting equipment on the morning of March 29, filing for county office will officially be closing on Tuesday, March 26.

Reports were not given by the Scotland County Public Administrator, Prosecutor, or Coroner.

A video of the full meeting is available online at memphisdemocrat.com.